Best Style Releases: ASAP Rocky x Puma, Palace, Patta x Nike, and More

From ASAP Rocky's new Puma F1 collab to Palace Summer 2024, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

May 02, 2024
Via Puma

Racing fans certainly have a lot to get excited about this week. As Formula 1 continues to grow, more brands are tapping into motorsports culture. This time, F1 is taking over Miami and the gear did not disappoint. 


ASAP Rocky is releasing his latest apparel with Puma F1, Kith has worked with Tag Heuer to bring back its Formula 1 series from the '80s, and the Miami Grand Prix even made sure to design some lifestyle-friendly merch of its own with its South Florida Motorsports capsule. 


It isn't all about racing. Don't forget to check out some of the other great drops like Palace's newest season (which also happens to include a racing jacket anyway), Post Archive Faction's collab with On Running, and the latest from up-and-coming brands like Primer Rebelde De America. Check out all of the details below. 

Palace

Via Palace

Release Date: May 3
Where to Buy It: Palace stores and palaceskateboards.com
Price: TBD

The first items from Palace Summer 2024 arrive this Friday. Highlights include racing jackets, cricket jerseys, Realtree camo canvas shorts, a T-shirt sporting a Del Monte Foods logo flip, clean pairs of Vans Skate Authentics with Palace branding stitched on the heels, and ceramic accessories like money cat banks and dog bowls. 

ASAP Rocky x Puma F1

Person lying surrounded by oversized Puma sneaker boxes, wearing a white tracksuit with Puma branding

Release Date: May 3
Where to Buy It: ASAP Rocky x Puma F1 activation at Concepts Miami and puma.com
Price: $75-$240

ASAP Rocky's second Puma F1 collection is set to make its debut for the Miami GP this weekend. The standouts from the capsule are a fleece sweatshirt and pants made to resemble a worn-in racing suit complete with various motorsports-inspired branding hits. Accessories include multicolored driving gloves, a volt green balaclava, and a puffy face mask that looks like a racing helmet. Three T-shirts that feature a graphic of a race car seat belt across the chest round out the offering. 

Patta x Nike

Via Patta

Release Date: May 2
Where to Buy It: Nike SNKRS, pattaclothing.us, and other select retailers
Price: $60-$600

To go along with its three-pack of Air Huarache 20Y24s, Patta has collaborated with Nike on a capsule of running gear. Lightweight half-zip tops, leggings, reflective race suits, and tracksuits are offered in a range of colors. The piece many people will be excited by is the black and yellow varsity jacket covered in co-branded chenille patches. 

Kith x Tag Heuer

Via Kith

Release Date: May 3
Where to Buy It: Kith and Tag Heuer Miami (May 3), Kith stores and kith.com (May 6)
Price: $1,500-$18,000

Kith is also making sure to celebrate the Miami GP this weekend through a special collaboration with Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer. The release reintroduces the Formula 1 Series 1 from 1986. It will be offered in 10 bold color options. Updates include a sapphire crystal, rubber or stainless steel straps, and a revised Tag Heuer logo on the dial, a first for the brand. Other Kith elements include "Just Us" written on the dial and its monogram etched onto the case back. Five of the rubber-banded watches are Kith exclusives limited to 250 pieces each. Two stainless steel-banded Kith exclusives are limited to 350 pieces each. Green and blue styles, limited to 825 each, are Tag Heuer exclusives. A shared model with a stainless steel band and black bezel is limited to 1,350. Indecisive shoppers and collectors can go after the 10-watch box set that is limited to 75 units. 

Born x Raised x SAINT Mxxxxxxx

Via Born x Raised

Release Date: May 3
Where to Buy It: bornxraised.com
Price: TBD

Born x Raised is releasing its second collaboration with Yuta Hosokawa and Cali Thornhill DeWitt's SAINT Mxxxxxxx. The two standout items from the drop are a hoodie and mock neck long sleeve covered in tattoo-inspired graphics. Each features a studded, royal blue "LA" logo at the center of the chest in BxR's signature Old English font. There is also a black and silver satin varsity jacket complete with a cross stamped on the back. Black and white T-shirts with small "Born Saint" logos printed by the collar will also be available if you are looking for something a bit more subtle. 

South Florida Motorsports

F1 Miami Gp / Via South Florida Motorsports

Release Date: May 3-May 5
Where to Buy It: MIA Shop, pres. by Chase Sapphire, located in the Promenade at the Miami Grand Prix
Price: TBD

To celebrate the Miami GP, a special collection of lifestyle apparel has been created. The South Florida Motorsports collection features an assortment of graphic T-shirts that commemorate race weekend in the iconic pink and teal Miami Vice color palette.

On x Post Archive Faction

Via Post Archive Faction

Release Date: May 3
Where to Buy It: postarchivefaction.com and on.com
Price: TBD

After being previewed in June 2023 during Paris Fashion Week, the collaboration between Seoul-based label Post Archive Faction and Swiss sportswear brand On is finally hitting stores. The collaboration, dubbed "Current Form 1.0," has resulted in running gear that is as functional as it is stylish. Items include the X Breaker Jacket complete with mesh panels for increased ventilation alongside lightweight shorts, pants, and layered tops in various colors. Many will likely be going after PAF's reimagined takes on the Cloudmonster 2 sneaker that have stripped the giant branding from the lateral side panels and added an asymmetrical lacing setup. 

ERL Vamp

Via ERL

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: erl.store and Dover Street Market stores
Price: $455

ERL has released its first original sneaker silhouette, the Vamp. The super chunky design takes heavy inspiration from classic skateboarding sneakers. Black and brown pairs feature cowhide suede uppers, while the foam yellow pair opts for polyurethane. Shared elements include brushed terry liners, rubber outsoles, and white laces. 

Kids of Immigrants

Via Kids of Immigrants

Release Date: May 4
Where to Buy It: Love Day pop-up at Soulection HQ (2008 East 7th Street Los Angeles CA 90026) and kidsofimmigrants.com (May 6)
Price: TBD

This weekend, Kids of Immigrants celebrates its community with the 8th anniversary of Love Day. To go along with the special event in Los Angeles, the brand has also created some new apparel. The "Together" collection features a variety of graphic T-shirts, long sleeves, and hoodies to mark the event. 

Primer Rebelde De America

Via Primer Rebelde De America

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: primerrebeldedeamerica.com
Price: $50-$300

Victor Vegas' Prime Rebelde De America recently launched its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The offering celebrates Indigenous and South American culture through graphic T-shirts referencing figures like Mexican independence leader Vicente Guerrero and indigenous Peruvian revolutionary Túpac Amaru II. Cut and sew pieces include a red sweater with a star made out of buttons centered on the chest and a camo M65 jacket with a red band featuring South America hand sewn onto the left sleeve.

Paisaboys x LAFC

Via LAFC

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: LAFC HQ at BMO Stadium
Price: $45-$120

Los Angeles-based streetwear label Paisaboys has partnered with local MLS team, LAFC, on a special capsule. A T-shirt, hoodie, hat, and scarf fuse the logos and colors of LAFC with the signature Mexican American-inspired motifs of Paisaboys. 

Dior Gravity Leather

Via Dior

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Dior stores and dior.com
Price: $440-$4,4800

As part of its Fall 2024 collection, Dior is debuting Gravity Leather. Designed by Kim Jones, the new material features the brand's signature Oblique pattern embossed across it. It has been used across a a variety of sneakers, belts, small leather goods, weekender bags, and backpacks. Beige, black, and khaki colorways are available. 

Todd Snyder x Sperry

Via Todd Snyder

Release Date: May 2
Where to Buy It: Todd Snyder store and toddsnyder.com
Price: $220

Todd Snyder has once again collaborated with Sperry on its Authentic Original boat shoes. Each pair features a suede upper with matching rawhide laces, cork insoles, and an EVA foam midsole. Tan, white, and grey options will all be available. 

