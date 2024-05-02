Best Style Releases: ASAP Rocky x Puma, Palace, Patta x Nike, and More

Via Puma

Racing fans certainly have a lot to get excited about this week. As Formula 1 continues to grow, more brands are tapping into motorsports culture. This time, F1 is taking over Miami and the gear did not disappoint.





ASAP Rocky is releasing his latest apparel with Puma F1, Kith has worked with Tag Heuer to bring back its Formula 1 series from the '80s, and the Miami Grand Prix even made sure to design some lifestyle-friendly merch of its own with its South Florida Motorsports capsule.





It isn't all about racing. Don't forget to check out some of the other great drops like Palace's newest season (which also happens to include a racing jacket anyway), Post Archive Faction's collab with On Running, and the latest from up-and-coming brands like Primer Rebelde De America. Check out all of the details below.