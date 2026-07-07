Featured
Jeremy David Hanson pleaded guilty to making hate-fueled threats against the publishing company over its updated definitions of "woman" and "girl."Joshua Espinoza
Manchester United's Europa League championship brought temporary healing to the wounded city after Monday's fatal bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.Matt Welty
In the vast world that is dance music in America, most people overlook the contributions that Philadelphia has made. Even after guys like Diplo and Dilolod
Super Bowl Sunday and you need a soundtrack? Got your boys over and want to host some kind of wing-eating contest? Grab some fresh mixes of all shapes and sized, from Zeds Dead to Dom & Roland.khrisd