Chris Evans Clarifies Controversial 2016 'Bomb' Signing: 'It's an Inert Object Used for Training'

The Marvel actor continued, “The object I was asked to sign is not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind. It's an inert object used for training or display purposes only. You can read the quote from the Air Force in the next story.”

He then pointed to a screenshot from an AFP Fact Check article published in February, which says that the object is merely a model of an artillery shell exclusively for display and training purposes, per an Air Force spokesperson.

Reuters also confirmed that the photo, which first appeared on the Flickr account for the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was taken on December 2016 at the Incirlik Air Base in Adana, Turkey. Evans, along with Scarlett Johansson, were on the base to visit U.S. military service members who were away from their families during the holiday season.

The news agency also noted that the photo of Evans was falsely labeled to suggest he was signing his name on a bomb that would later be dropped on Palestinian civilians amid Israel's brutal attack on Gaza.