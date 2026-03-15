Cardi B Recalls Alleged Bomb Threat That Postponed Her Indianapolis Show: ‘B*tch, I Was Scared'

Cardi B is recalling the frightening reason a Indianapolis concert had to be postponed at the last minute. The Am I the Drama? rapper brought her Little Miss Drama Tour to Circle City on Saturday (March 14) for a sold-out concert at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Before performing her hit “I Like It,” Cardi reminded fans about the time her concert in the city had to be postponed after an alleged bomb threat was reported before showtime.

“They sent a terroristic threat! They said they was gonna bomb our show,” Bardi told the crowd. “I was like, ‘Hold on, motherfuckers. They want to bomb me?’ Bitch, I was scared! And everybody online was cursing me out … saying that I was lying and shit. But I would never do that to y’all. I would never cancel on y’all. But safety first, motherfuckers!” Her comments referred to a July 30, 2019, concert at the same arena, then called Bankers Life Fieldhouse, that was canceled shortly before showtime after a security threat was reported. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the postponement followed an “unverified threat” to the artist. Police said at the time that there was “no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident” and that authorities were conducting an investigation.