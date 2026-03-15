Music

Cardi B Recalls Alleged Bomb Threat That Postponed Her Indianapolis Show: ‘B*tch, I Was Scared'

The rapper returned to the same venue where police postponed her 2019 show after an "unverified threat" was reported.

Cardi B performs in a red, intricately designed outfit with dramatic lighting and a circular light display behind her.
Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Cardi B is recalling the frightening reason a Indianapolis concert had to be postponed at the last minute.

The Am I the Drama? rapper brought her Little Miss Drama Tour to Circle City on Saturday (March 14) for a sold-out concert at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Before performing her hit “I Like It,” Cardi reminded fans about the time her concert in the city had to be postponed after an alleged bomb threat was reported before showtime.

“They sent a terroristic threat! They said they was gonna bomb our show,” Bardi told the crowd. “I was like, ‘Hold on, motherfuckers. They want to bomb me?’ Bitch, I was scared! And everybody online was cursing me out … saying that I was lying and shit. But I would never do that to y’all. I would never cancel on y’all. But safety first, motherfuckers!”

Her comments referred to a July 30, 2019, concert at the same arena, then called Bankers Life Fieldhouse, that was canceled shortly before showtime after a security threat was reported.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the postponement followed an “unverified threat” to the artist. Police said at the time that there was “no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident” and that authorities were conducting an investigation.

Cardi also apologized to fans on her Twitter account that evening, writing, “Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today .I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.'“

“I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show,” she added in a separate, since-archived Instagram post, per People. “I’m so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I’m not taking any chances. I love you guys [heart emojis].”

The performance was later rescheduled and took place on Sep. 19, 2019.

Cardi B’s ongoing Little Miss Drama Tour began on Feb. 11 at Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena and is scheduled to run through April 18, ending at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

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