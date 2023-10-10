Man Arrested After Climbing Ferris Wheel Claiming to Have Bomb at Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier in California was evacuated on Monday in response to a man who climbed the Ferris wheel and was believed to be carrying a bomb in his backpack.

Santa Monica Police shared a statement informing people of an individual who, according to witnesses, claimed to be in possession of a bomb. A crisis negotiation team was called to the scene to speak with the unidentified person as he stayed at the center of the 130-foot-tall Pacific Wheel.