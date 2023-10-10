Man Arrested After Climbing Ferris Wheel Claiming to Have Bomb at Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier in California was evacuated on Monday in response to a man who climbed the Ferris wheel and was believed to be carrying a bomb in his backpack.
Santa Monica Police shared a statement informing people of an individual who, according to witnesses, claimed to be in possession of a bomb. A crisis negotiation team was called to the scene to speak with the unidentified person as he stayed at the center of the 130-foot-tall Pacific Wheel.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we're going to act as if he does [have a bomb] until we can prove that he doesn't," Lt. Erika Aklufi said, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The man was taken into custody after climbing down from the Ferris wheel, ending an incident that lasted less than two hours. In another tweet, authorities wrote that "no bomb or incendiary device was located."
The Santa Monica Pier has since been reopened.