Goodwill and Surrounding Area Evacuated After Workers Find 'Live Cluster Bomblet' in Donations

A “live cluster bomblet” was found among a recent assortment of donations at a Goodwill store in Wisconsin.

Per a news release from the Janesville Police Department last Friday, Dane County bomb specialists responded to the scene, ultimately classifying what was initially described as a “suspicious explosive device” to be, more specifically, “a live cluster bomblet.” The Dane County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad has since taken the “bomblet,” which is set to be destroyed, into its custody,

In a prior update, police said officers were on the scene at a Goodwill “investigating a suspicious device.” At one point, an evacuation was put into motion that police later said had affected multiple “residents and businesses” in the area.

Employees at the Goodwill in Janesville were first to find the ammunition and explosive device, both of which were discovered during the store's usual inventory process. Per the latest update from local police, authorities are actively trying to identify who made this donation.

Complex has reached out to the Janesville Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for additional comment. This story may be updated. In a report from regional outlet WKOW 27, a rep for Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin said the facility in question was evacuated “out of precaution” on Friday, with regular operations starting back up around 1:30 p.m. local time.