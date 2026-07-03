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Marco Polo, Naturally Born Strangers, P Reign, Saukrates, and Tre Mission are all up for the award.Aaron Zorgel
Jeremy David Hanson pleaded guilty to making hate-fueled threats against the publishing company over its updated definitions of "woman" and "girl."Joshua Espinoza
Manchester United's Europa League championship brought temporary healing to the wounded city after Monday's fatal bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.Matt Welty
From Chrismukkah to Groundhog Day, all of The O.C.'s holiday episodes, ranked.Frazier Tharpe