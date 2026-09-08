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Hucci's Set to Get Turnt at Twurkaholics Tonight
Actual Records is revving up their engines after a few daylight resting hours. Last night's first Twurkaholics show of 2014 had a stacked lineup, and the Actual artists killed it at the TLA as usual. Oddzilla released their new CD at the party, dirty as fuck. And I know, right? People still release CDs. In Philly, we do everything. It was jam-packed with talent from beginning to end.
Oliver Heldens - "Gecko (Kayzo G Flip)"
Oliver Helden's original track "Gecko" is like that cow that kicked over the bucket and started the Great Chicago Fire. That fire was Willy Joy's remix. It spread up, down, left, and Wright. Damn Wright. Now we see it flipped over with a rap track chopped and screwed, trapped in this burning building that began with a little lizard.
Disclosure - "Help Me Lose My Mind (D.V.S* Remix)"
Derek VonScoten (aka D.V.S.*) is among an elite group of artists within the industry of cool and trendy that has always been stripping music of its integrity as an art form, but seems more often than not mass produced and unoriginal in today's technological era. Call me cynical, but I almost forgot what real instruments sounded like.
M.I.A. - "YALA (Bro Safari & Valentino Khan Remix)"
Sometimes the right thing happens at the right time. I just happened to spot this track while perusing SoundCloud and what do you know? The first lady, and cause we like wordplay in these EDMs, I mean no one ever did this shit before first lady. Anyway, SC was just hit with a download for a song that sounds a lot like YOLO, but isn't.
Oliver Heldens - "Gecko (DAMN WRIGHT EDiT)"
I feel like Damn Wright and I should co-write these pieces of ours, or like we already do. The descriptions he writes for his tracks are just as funny as the music is good. Here is the narrative explaining his most recent gem.
GRiZ - "Need This"
In a really candid look, first into the backstage of a GRiZ show directly before he is about to encore as the audience is screaming one more song, just begging for him to reemerge for the encore, a rite that has become as expected as the set itself these days but still holds excitement and energy unparalleled.
Meeka Kates - "Closure"
An electronic singer songwriter that put vocals him a dee dum duh duh di duh duh or something along those lines is like the a capella music. Hard DMX lyrics echo all around the groovy backdrop by the artist known as Meeka Kates. The beat is funky and beatnik sounding like, simple but layering this track, entitled "Closure," with even more complexity than from whence it began.
Lets Be Friends - "FTW"
Are you ready for this? Cause you probably are not. As far as electro house goes, this song bangs hard AF. The Monstercat release from banger-makers L
Listen to Cosenza's "F**king Awesome," Episode 002, Featuring Meaux Green
Trollin' a$$ mofos. In the intro to this mix, as the clip from Jimmy Kimmel trolls all over unsuspecting Coachella attendees, and Cosenza and the Plum
A$AP Rocky - "Goldie (AirBattle Bootleg)"
These two kids out of the Bay Area seem to know a thing or two about a thing or two about the trap. Who knows how or where they got their swagger, but it is back from wherever it came from. Gold chains, and gold teeth to boot.
Laidback Luke & Project 46 ft. Collin McLoughlin - "Collide"
Three artists I have followed closely here on DAD have put out a huge collaboration. A teaser for this track was released a few weeks ago, and two min
Big Sean ft. Ellie Goulding - "You Don't Know (Gazzo Remix)"
Oh, Gazzo. "You Don't Know" what you do with this remix. It is trap house at its finest, with a taste of electro swag in there. This track is quite a potpourri of the finest sounds in three different genres, and manages to pull it of so cleanly.
Bubbles - "Bidibodi Bidibu (RA!N'S 'Twenty - Three, That Porsche is Hot' REMIX)"
Broken Lizard, the comedy troupe that brought us two of the funniest movies probably ever, Beerfest and SuperTroopers. A German techno track called "Budibodi Bidibu," by Bubbles was featured in both slapstick comedies, which just happen to be favorite flicks of one Philadelphia DJ.
Of Monsters and Men - "Dirty Paws (Royal Refix)"
I am an obvious sucker for remixes like this, and before I even knew I loved electronic music, I was real heavy into indie rock. Of Monsters and Men are killers in the game, and "Dirty Paws" is one of their best songs.
Butch Clancy - "Paradiso"
A few days ago when Butch Clancy posted this on his page, I must have been asleep. Shame on me. I was thankfully awake the second time it went up on my SoundCloud feed, and didn't get fooled again.
Lane 8 ft. Patrick Baker - "The One (Klangkarussell Remix)"
Anjunadeep, the progressive trance and house sub-label of trance giants Anjunabeats, is set to drop The One EP on February 10. It will include the original mix of what is looking to be a future classic, "The One," produced by San Francisco's Lane 8 aka Daniel Goldstein, which features catchy vocals of Nashville's Patrick Baker.
Travis Porter - "Make It Rain (X5IGHT Remix)"
Well, this is something I like to see. A track so cross-genre that the SoundCloud description teases listeners, begging the questions, is it electro o
Little Dragon - "Ritual Union (PRFFTT & Svyable x Manila Killa Remix)"
My gosh this track is gorgeous. It has a purity that will take your breath away. As sexy and sweet as it is, it makes me feel the type of funny that is NSFW. I want to make the reference of climbing a rope in gym class, but worry that it's too dated to be relatable.