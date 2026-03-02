Quentin Tarantino Confirmed 'Alive and Well' Amid Reports He Was Killed in Iranian Missile Strike

Quentin Tarantino is still alive, contrary to viral posts on social media. Reports of the director’s death began circulating via X on Friday, Feb. 28, just hours after the United States and Israeli forces launched “major combat operations” in Iran.

Iran immediately initiated counter-strikes in cities across the Middle East, including Dubai, Jerusalem, and Tel Aviv, where Tarantino owns a $13.8 million property. Following the attacks, an anonymous X account reported the Oscar-winning filmmaker had “been killed by an Iranian missile in Tel Aviv,” falsely citing a Deadline article. The post has since garnered more than 15.8 million views and thousands of reposts.

On Monday, March 2, a source close to Tarantino confirmed he and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, were safe with their two children.

“Quentin is alive and well and his family is all good too," the insider told TMZ.

Another viral post appeared to show Tarantino sitting in an Israeli bomb shelter; however, the image was quickly identified as AI-generated.

Similar posts have circulated about comedian Jerry Seinfeld, a vocal Israeli supporter who previously lived in northern Israel.

“Jerry Seinfeld was killed by an Iranian missile in Tel Aviv,” read the post, which also falsely cited a nonexistent Deadline report.

Tarantino and his family began living in Israel in early 2020, initially renting a villa in Tel Aviv's Shikun Tzameret neighborhood before purchasing the aforementioned home. Daniella spoke about her family’s life in Israel during a 2025 interview with The Jerusalem Post, insisting her husband would never leave even amid the escalating conflict.

"Absolutely not. First of all, Quentin takes it the easiest way in the world,” said Daniella, who was born Ramat Ha-Sharon, Israel. “Most of the time, he wouldn't even go down to the shelter if I didn't tell him, and … I have two small children in my arms, so he helps me … He isn't afraid, and once he said something funny to me: 'Well, whatever. Like if something happens, I'll die as a Zionist.' So I said, ‘Well, OK."