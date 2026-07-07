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Two images: Left shows Boi-1da in a suit at a Juno event; right shows Drake performing on stage with a microphone.
Music

Boi-1da Wants to Know What Drake Haters Listen to 'When Tings Are Around'

Predictably, some were quick to trollishly reply with mentions of key Kendrick Lamar tracks.

Trace William Cowen332 days ago
Boi-1da, winner of the International Achievement Award, poses at the Winner’s Photo Wall at the 2025 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 30, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada/Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.
Music

Boi-1da Praises Drake During Award Acceptance Speech: 'That’s My Brother'

Boi-1da shouted out his "brother" Drake during an acceptance speech at the 2025 Juno Awards.

Jaelani Turner-Williams479 days ago
Split image of Mustard and Boi-1da.
Music

Mustard Calls Out Boi-1da Over 'West Coast Rap Is Ass' Claim, Shares Alleged DM Praising 'Not Like Us' Beat

The Toronto producer allegedly called the "Not Like Us" beat "hard AF."

Jose Martinez591 days ago
Ebro Darden in a baseball cap speaking, and Yung Miami in a leather jacket smiling at an event
Music

Boi-1da Reacts to Ebro's ‘Horse Sh*t' Suggestion That Toronto Has No Sound

“To drop a regional-specific sounding record…That is Kendrick’s indictment of Drake this whole time,” Darden said.

Jaelani Turner-Williams805 days ago
drake performing live
Music

Drake's 'For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition' New Tracks: Features and Production Credits

The new tracks feature production from Conductor Williams, The Alchemist, Lil Yachty, Boi-1da, and more. There's also a feature from J. Cole.

Trace William Cowen980 days ago
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shai gilgeous-alexander at met gala 2023
Style

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Praise for 2023 Met Gala Look, Signs With Isla Group

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s NBA season may be over, but he’s certainly compensating for it by going all out in his appearance at the Met Gala this week.

Louis Pavlakos1178 days ago
Freddie Gibbs performs during All Points East 2022 at Victoria Park
Music

Freddie Gibbs Cooking Up Four Collab Projects: 'I’m Making the Best Music of My Life'

The Gary, Indiana rapper shared the news three months after delivering '$oul $old $eparately,' which was believed at the time to be his final album.

Joshua Espinoza1289 days ago
Killy New EP Press Photo
Music

Killy Releases New 'Crazy Life of Sin' EP

After dropping a slew of singles over the past few months, Killy has finally dropped his latest project, an EP titled Crazy Life of Sin composed of eight songs.

Louis Pavlakos1310 days ago
Cover art for Ab Soul project Herbert
Music

Ab-Soul Returns With New Album 'Herbert' f/ Big Sean, Joey Badass, SiR, and More

Ab-Soul has dropped his first project in six years, the new album 'Herbert' featuring Big Sean, Jhené Aiko, plenty of TDE's roster, and more.

taramhdvn1316 days ago
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Drake and Alphonso Davies
Sports

The "Drake Curse" Is Back After Team Canada Lost in the World Cup

Though it seemed the Drake sports curse was broken in 2019 after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals, it's back after Team Canada's World Cup loss.

Louis Pavlakos1333 days ago
Drake and 21 Savage are seen performing live for fans
Music

Here Are the Full Production Credits for Drake and 21 Savage's ‘Her Loss’

Drake and 21 Savage have linked up to deliver their new joint album 'Her Loss,' featuring a 16-song tracklist from the two frequent collaborators.

Trace William Cowen1358 days ago
Killy's New Single "Vince Carter" Featuring Smiley
Music

Killy, Smiley, Oz, and Boi-1da Pay Respect to Toronto Royalty on "Vince Carter"

Killy’s latest single, “Vince Carter,” pays respects to the Toronto Raptors legend with the help of Smiley, produced by fellow Torontonian Boi-1da and Oz.

Louis Pavlakos1385 days ago
Beyoncé holding a Grammy during the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony
Music

Here Are the Full Production Credits for Beyoncé's 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé’s long-awaited new album 'Renaissance' has arrived, and she brought along some high-profile producers to flesh out its club-ready sound.

Joe Price1455 days ago
Rapper Drake and producer Boi-1da
Music

Drake Helps Fix Internet in Boi-1da's Hometown of Pickering

Pickering announced that they've brought pure fibre broadband to the city's rural areas after Drake called out its mayor demanding "stronger WiFi towers."

Alex Nino Gheciu1576 days ago
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