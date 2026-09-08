Toshitaka Kondo Portrait

Toshitaka Kondo

Joined July 2014 | 26 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Making of Mobb Deep's 'The Infamous'

For the 30th anniversary of its release, we got Havoc, Prodigy, Q-Tip, and everyone else involved to tell the stories behind Mobb Deep's 'The Infamous.'

Toshitaka Kondo146 days ago
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The Making of Drake's 'Thank Me Later'

We spoke to 40, Nicki Minaj, Boi-1da and just about everyone else about the making of Drake's debut.

Toshitaka Kondo462 days ago
A shirtless man with tattoos sits on large golden car rims against a dark background, wearing black pants and sneakers.

The Making of Game's "The Documentary"

He had Dr. Dre beats, 50 Cent hooks and an Eminem feature. Find out how the debut album came together for the Compton Blood with a Yonkers flow.

Toshitaka Kondo4261 days ago
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Interview Uncut: Nas' 2006 Complex Interview About Jay Z, "Hip Hop Is Dead," and How Everybody Is Jim Jones' Boss

We went through our archives to dig up a classic interview we did with Nas.

Toshitaka Kondo4753 days ago
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Nicki Minaj: Making Minaj (2010 Cover Story)

Far from Wayne's ingenue, The Young Money Princess has created a persona second to none-and fashioned herself quite a little movement in the process.

Toshitaka Kondo5257 days ago
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Cassie: Warrior Princess (2007 Cover Story & Gallery)

It's been a rough 18 months for the pop ingenue, but Cassie's moving on toward happily ever after.

Toshitaka Kondo5364 days ago
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Interview: Lil Wayne's 2006 Cover Story Uncut

Peep the infamous interview in which Weezy F. Baby claimed he was better than Jay-Z. A Complex classic.

Toshitaka Kondo5371 days ago
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Interview: Steve Stoute Talks About Working With Jay-Z, Nas, and "The Tanning of America"

The former music industry executive turned advertising guru discusses campaigns he could have done better, why the music industry has hit the reset button, and defends Kobe Bryant's rap flow.

Toshitaka Kondo5449 days ago
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The Complex Guide to Riding the Rails in Switzerland

Here are five good reasons to visit.

Toshitaka Kondo5470 days ago
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20 Years Later: B-Real & Sen Dog Talk Cypress Hill's 1991 Debut

We get B-Real and Sen Dog to break down the making of the four key songs off their classic debut album.

Toshitaka Kondo5512 days ago
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Shuffle: Theophilus London's Playlist

We talked to the eclectic NYC rapper to find out what he's been listening to.

Toshitaka Kondo5533 days ago
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Photos: Kreayshawn Performs At The Box

The "Gucci Gucci" rapper did a secret show at The Box in New York last night. Check out some flicks from the show.

Toshitaka Kondo5537 days ago

Listen: Glasses Malone "Dope"

The first single from the Compton rapper's often-delayed YMCMB debut.

Toshitaka Kondo5537 days ago
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The Oral History Of Bad Meets Evil

Eminem & Royce Da 5'9" began their collaboration over a decade ago. Hear the stories behind the partnership in this exclusive tell-all feature.

Toshitaka Kondo5575 days ago
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Interview: David Banner Talks Producing For "Tha Carter IV"

The Mississippi rapper/producer tells us about working on Weezy's upcoming album.

Toshitaka Kondo5609 days ago
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Interview: Prodigy Talks Reconciling With Nas, Capone Snitching, & Why He Thought Biggie Was Corny

One half of Mobb Deep talks about running into Jay-Z, his G-Unit deal, and the comparisons between Biggie and Rick Ross.

Toshitaka Kondo5632 days ago
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Interview: Michael Rapaport Addresses A Tribe Called Quest's Grievances And The Infamous E-Mail

The director of the ATCQ documentary on tells his side of the story.

Toshitaka Kondo5635 days ago
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Interview: Stargate Talks Producing Wiz Khalifa's "Black And Yellow" And "Roll Up"

The Norwegian pop producers talk making one of 2010's biggest rap anthems.

Toshitaka Kondo5704 days ago

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