Toshitaka Kondo
Latest Stories
The Making of Mobb Deep's 'The Infamous'
For the 30th anniversary of its release, we got Havoc, Prodigy, Q-Tip, and everyone else involved to tell the stories behind Mobb Deep's 'The Infamous.'
The Making of Drake's 'Thank Me Later'
We spoke to 40, Nicki Minaj, Boi-1da and just about everyone else about the making of Drake's debut.
The Making of Game's "The Documentary"
He had Dr. Dre beats, 50 Cent hooks and an Eminem feature. Find out how the debut album came together for the Compton Blood with a Yonkers flow.
Interview Uncut: Nas' 2006 Complex Interview About Jay Z, "Hip Hop Is Dead," and How Everybody Is Jim Jones' Boss
We went through our archives to dig up a classic interview we did with Nas.
Nicki Minaj: Making Minaj (2010 Cover Story)
Far from Wayne's ingenue, The Young Money Princess has created a persona second to none-and fashioned herself quite a little movement in the process.
Cassie: Warrior Princess (2007 Cover Story & Gallery)
It's been a rough 18 months for the pop ingenue, but Cassie's moving on toward happily ever after.
Interview: Lil Wayne's 2006 Cover Story Uncut
Peep the infamous interview in which Weezy F. Baby claimed he was better than Jay-Z. A Complex classic.
Interview: Steve Stoute Talks About Working With Jay-Z, Nas, and "The Tanning of America"
The former music industry executive turned advertising guru discusses campaigns he could have done better, why the music industry has hit the reset button, and defends Kobe Bryant's rap flow.
The Complex Guide to Riding the Rails in Switzerland
Here are five good reasons to visit.
20 Years Later: B-Real & Sen Dog Talk Cypress Hill's 1991 Debut
We get B-Real and Sen Dog to break down the making of the four key songs off their classic debut album.
Shuffle: Theophilus London's Playlist
We talked to the eclectic NYC rapper to find out what he's been listening to.
Photos: Kreayshawn Performs At The Box
The "Gucci Gucci" rapper did a secret show at The Box in New York last night. Check out some flicks from the show.
Listen: Glasses Malone "Dope"
The first single from the Compton rapper's often-delayed YMCMB debut.
The Oral History Of Bad Meets Evil
Eminem & Royce Da 5'9" began their collaboration over a decade ago. Hear the stories behind the partnership in this exclusive tell-all feature.
Interview: David Banner Talks Producing For "Tha Carter IV"
The Mississippi rapper/producer tells us about working on Weezy's upcoming album.
Interview: Prodigy Talks Reconciling With Nas, Capone Snitching, & Why He Thought Biggie Was Corny
One half of Mobb Deep talks about running into Jay-Z, his G-Unit deal, and the comparisons between Biggie and Rick Ross.
Interview: Michael Rapaport Addresses A Tribe Called Quest's Grievances And The Infamous E-Mail
The director of the ATCQ documentary on tells his side of the story.
Interview: Stargate Talks Producing Wiz Khalifa's "Black And Yellow" And "Roll Up"
The Norwegian pop producers talk making one of 2010's biggest rap anthems.