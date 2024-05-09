Boi-1da Reacts to Ebro's ‘Horse Sh*t' Suggestion That Toronto Has No Sound

In a recent conversation, Ebro Darden implied that Toronto doesn't have a specific sound, but producer Boi-1da strongly disagrees.
The OVO Sound producer responded to a clip of Darden speaking on the latest Rap Life Review episode on Apple Music, where he insinuated that Drake doesn't have music that's representative of his hometown. Meanwhile, his rival, Kendrick Lamar, released diss track "Not Like Us" over the weekend that made a splash on the West Coast.
“To drop a regional-specific sounding record…That is Kendrick’s indictment of Drake this whole time,” Darden said around the 15-minute mark of the video below.
"And furthermore, you’re Black and you’re not even in touch with what Black people are really sensitive about. You don’t stand for, which is why you brought up the slave shit. Or when I talked about the [2Pac] shit, I was like, ‘Yo, why you playing with Pac, bro? You not from that.’ Like I said to all of y’all, ‘That could be problematic for you, bro. Don’t play with Pac like that. Now you playing with the slave shit?"
The clip was posted on the Instagram page of Toronto outlet Keep6Solid, prompting Boi-1da to comment. "LOL they need to start charging people to talk," he wrote. "Maybe they'll stop spewing horse shit out of their mouths every chance they get."
Also reposting the clip on X was podcaster Rory Farrell, who wrote "Alright let's not get carried away lol ... Toronto has a sound and we've all bitten from it."
Drake might need to settle the score with Lamar on a fifth diss track to remind listeners of where he's from.