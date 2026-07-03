We spoke to 40, Nicki Minaj, Boi-1da and just about everyone else about the making of Drake's debut.Toshitaka Kondo
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Boi-1da partnered with Bacardi to expand female representation in the Caribbean music scene through the creation of NFTs. Denise De'ion shares her excitement.Latoya Powell
The Toronto rapper talks about his new project, his disdain for social media, his upcoming album with Drake producer Boi-1da, and his future in politics.Alex Nino Gheciu
The global superstar talks about his “Hawái” remix with The Weeknd, some unreleased music with Boi-1da, and his starring role in 'Marry Me.'Alex Narvaez