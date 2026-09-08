Latoya Powell Portrait

Latoya Powell

Joined June 2021 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

Girl Connected founders smiling wearing black

How Girl Connected Is Empowering Women in the Music Industry

The Girl Connected program is now celebrating its third year and working towards uplifting women and ending gender parity within the music industry.

Latoya Powell1619 days ago
Three monochrome photos of IAMREBELWILL on a pink backdrop

How IAMREBELWILL Found His Way Out of a Pigeonhole

After being pressured to be more “gangster” and “thug-like,” Toronto electropop artist IAMREBELWILL finally embraces his queer identity on 'RebelFuturism.'

Latoya Powell1665 days ago
Omega Mighty

Omega Mighty Doesn't Need to Fit Your Mould

After developing a career and working with wonders such as Danny Fernandes, Arkells, and Haviah Mighty, Omega Mighty continues to make strides in music.

Latoya Powell1667 days ago
Denise Deion and Boi 1da collaborate for Bacardi and Boi 1da's new Music Liberates Music program.

Toronto Producer Denise De’ion on Making an NFT Mixtape With Boi-1da

Boi-1da partnered with Bacardi to expand female representation in the Caribbean music scene through the creation of NFTs. Denise De'ion shares her excitement.

Latoya Powell1791 days ago
The Weeknd

How ADVANCE Is Helping the Junos Represent Black Culture Better This Year

Canada’s Black music business collective was tapped by Juno organizers this year to help honour Black music to an extent that’s never been seen on the show.

Latoya Powell1931 days ago
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