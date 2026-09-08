Latoya Powell
Latest Stories
How Girl Connected Is Empowering Women in the Music Industry
The Girl Connected program is now celebrating its third year and working towards uplifting women and ending gender parity within the music industry.
How IAMREBELWILL Found His Way Out of a Pigeonhole
After being pressured to be more “gangster” and “thug-like,” Toronto electropop artist IAMREBELWILL finally embraces his queer identity on 'RebelFuturism.'
Omega Mighty Doesn't Need to Fit Your Mould
After developing a career and working with wonders such as Danny Fernandes, Arkells, and Haviah Mighty, Omega Mighty continues to make strides in music.
Toronto Producer Denise De’ion on Making an NFT Mixtape With Boi-1da
Boi-1da partnered with Bacardi to expand female representation in the Caribbean music scene through the creation of NFTs. Denise De'ion shares her excitement.
How ADVANCE Is Helping the Junos Represent Black Culture Better This Year
Canada’s Black music business collective was tapped by Juno organizers this year to help honour Black music to an extent that’s never been seen on the show.