Detboi

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Latest Stories

Music

Premiere: Detboi Teams Up With D&B King Goldie For Debut Metalheadz Drop, "Joyride"

Detboi seems to have really found his stride with dark, snarling drum & bass with a heavy emphasis on atmosphere.

James Keith3698 days ago
Music

Detboi Shares His Ravey Remix Of Special Request's "Damage"

There's only one man who can make Special Request sound even heavier.

James Keith3894 days ago

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