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Drake Orders Peach Bellinis From Hotel Room On IG: "My Demands Have Been Made"
After making the request on his Instagram Stories, the Cactus Club Cafe sent over four peach Bellinis to Champagne Papi's hotel room.
Premiere: KILLY Drops New Visual for "Same Energy," Produced by Boi-1da
The video was directed by The.97.
Best Canadian Albums Of 2023 (So Far)
From big names to up-and-comers, here are 10 Canadian albums that stood out in the first six months of 2023.
Drake Releases 'Hotline Bling' Themed Pool Float And Beach Towel
Both items are available on Drake Related.
Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez On 2023 Polaris Music Prize Long List
The annual Canadian music prize named its 40 album long list, which includes both new and recognizable names.
Alessia Cara On 10 Years Since Getting Discovered On YouTube: 'I Can't Believe I'm Looking At The Same Person'
Complex Canada caught up with the Brampton native to talk about those early years, which cover she wishes she could have a do-over on, and the untold perks of joining Disney canon.
20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture
As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time
From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.
Montreal Proves It’s a Basketball City in Alliance Home Opener Against J. Cole's Shooting Stars
The first home opener in Montreal Alliance team history was a rousing success. J. Cole played his second game for the Shooting Stars, but was a non-factor.
Banx & Ranx See Potential in Canada With UMC Deal
With a new partnership between them, their imprint 31 East, and Universal Music Canada, the duo are looking to expand their reach in their home country.
Montreal Rapper Narcy’s New Class Looks at Kanye Through a Critical Lens
Montreal-based rapper Yassin "Narcy" Alsalman talked to Complex Canada about his class on Kanye West coming this fall and his upcoming album 'IRAQAFELLA.'
Toronto's Duvy Keeps It Constantly Moving on 'Grasswayz'
Hotly buzzed Toronto rapper Duvy opens up about his debut album 'Grasswayz,' an album about the ups and downs of his Jane and Finch neighbourhood.
30 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2022
From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.
The 30 Best Canadian Songs of 2021
From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
Montreality Showcases Local Rap in New Cypher Series
Montreality’s YouTube has launched a new cypher series starring the best up-and-coming talent from the very city that gave the channel its name.
The 25 Best Canadian Albums of 2021
This year, Canadian artists elevated the craft altogether. Here are the 25 best rap, R&B, and pop albums in Canada, from Emanuel to Drake to Charlotte Cardin.
13 Montreal Rappers Repping the 514
Montreal rap is on the rise. Here's a mere sampling of the up-and-coming rappers popping and making a name for themselves in the 514-450-438 right now.
Quebec's D-Track and Nicholas Craven Go Beyond Their Roots on 'Hull'
Quebec MC D-track and producer Nicholas Craven revisit their hometown, Hull, with a fresh and classic hip-hop sound that doesn't seek to be radio friendly.