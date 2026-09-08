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Erik Leijon

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Content Lead, Complex Canada

Joined August 2015 | 32 posts
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Latest Stories

Drake Orders Peach Bellinis From Hotel Room On IG: "My Demands Have Been Made"

After making the request on his Instagram Stories, the Cactus Club Cafe sent over four peach Bellinis to Champagne Papi's hotel room.

Erik Leijon1113 days ago

Premiere: KILLY Drops New Visual for "Same Energy," Produced by Boi-1da

The video was directed by The.97.

Erik Leijon1168 days ago

Best Canadian Albums Of 2023 (So Far)

From big names to up-and-comers, here are 10 Canadian albums that stood out in the first six months of 2023.

Erik Leijon1175 days ago

Drake Releases 'Hotline Bling' Themed Pool Float And Beach Towel

Both items are available on Drake Related.

Erik Leijon1189 days ago

Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez On 2023 Polaris Music Prize Long List

The annual Canadian music prize named its 40 album long list, which includes both new and recognizable names.

Erik Leijon1192 days ago
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Alessia Cara On 10 Years Since Getting Discovered On YouTube: 'I Can't Believe I'm Looking At The Same Person'

Complex Canada caught up with the Brampton native to talk about those early years, which cover she wishes she could have a do-over on, and the untold perks of joining Disney canon.

Erik Leijon1196 days ago
20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture

20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture

As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.

Erik Leijon1479 days ago
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.

Erik Leijon1491 days ago
Dominic Green celebrates in Montreal Alliance home opener versus J. Cole's Shooting Stars

Montreal Proves It’s a Basketball City in Alliance Home Opener Against J. Cole's Shooting Stars

The first home opener in Montreal Alliance team history was a rousing success. J. Cole played his second game for the Shooting Stars, but was a non-factor.

Erik Leijon1571 days ago
Montreal production duo Banx and Ranx

Banx & Ranx See Potential in Canada With UMC Deal

With a new partnership between them, their imprint 31 East, and Universal Music Canada, the duo are looking to expand their reach in their home country.

Erik Leijon1637 days ago
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Montreal rapper Narcy in black and white

Montreal Rapper Narcy’s New Class Looks at Kanye Through a Critical Lens

Montreal-based rapper Yassin "Narcy" Alsalman talked to Complex Canada about his class on Kanye West coming this fall and his upcoming album 'IRAQAFELLA.'

Erik Leijon1641 days ago
Duvy posing against red background, glaring teeth

Toronto's Duvy Keeps It Constantly Moving on 'Grasswayz'

Hotly buzzed Toronto rapper Duvy opens up about his debut album 'Grasswayz,' an album about the ups and downs of his Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

Erik Leijon1658 days ago
30 Canadian Artists to Watch in 2022

30 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2022

From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.

Erik Leijon1694 days ago
The Best Canadian Songs of 2021, including Justin Bieber, Pressa, Smiley, and Amaal

The 30 Best Canadian Songs of 2021

From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Erik Leijon1736 days ago
Montreality cypher series featuring Nate Husser, Zach Zoya and more

Montreality Showcases Local Rap in New Cypher Series

Montreality’s YouTube has launched a new cypher series starring the best up-and-coming talent from the very city that gave the channel its name.

Erik Leijon1744 days ago
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Drake, Mustafa, Dijah SB, and Charlotte Cardin in an illustration

The 25 Best Canadian Albums of 2021

This year, Canadian artists elevated the craft altogether. Here are the 25 best rap, R&amp;B, and pop albums in Canada, from Emanuel to Drake to Charlotte Cardin.

Erik Leijon1745 days ago
Montreal rappers in Habs colours

13 Montreal Rappers Repping the 514

Montreal rap is on the rise. Here's a mere sampling of the up-and-coming rappers popping and making a name for themselves in the 514-450-438 right now.

Erik Leijon1757 days ago
D-track and Nicholas Craven hangout in promotional photo.

Quebec's D-Track and Nicholas Craven Go Beyond Their Roots on 'Hull'

Quebec MC D-track and producer Nicholas Craven revisit their hometown, Hull, with a fresh and classic hip-hop sound that doesn't seek to be radio friendly.

Erik Leijon1777 days ago

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