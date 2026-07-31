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Pop Culture

Netflix Has Begun Testing Video Games on TVs, PCs, and Macs

The streamer is looking to expand its offerings beyond TV and film with gaming experiences on your TV and computer.

Alex Ocho1088 days ago
Netflix Canada subscription model
Pop Culture

Netflix Canada Is Launching A Cheaper Plan With Ads, Smaller Library

Netflix Canada is launching on Nov. 1 a cheaper, more accessible subscription tier that will come with ads, a smaller library, and less options.

Louis Pavlakos1393 days ago
samsung-galaxy-s-products
Pop Culture

Everything to Know About Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Watch5 Pro, and Galaxy Bud2 Pros

Hands on with the Galaxy Z Flip4, The Galaxy Z Fold4, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Everything you need to know about Samsungs latest Galaxy devices.

Paul Weber1430 days ago
The proposed OverActive Media eSports venue in Toronto
Sports

Toronto’s New eSports Venue Will Include a Massive LED Screen

Populous have shared new details about their proposed new eSports venue for Toronto's Exhibition Place, which now includes a huge LED screen.

Sydney Brasil1589 days ago
The unveiling of a blue and yellow "Free Ukraine" sign in Toronto, featuring Mayor john Tory among a crowd.
Life

Toronto Deems Area Outside the Russian Consulate 'Free Ukraine Square'

Toronto has deemed the intersections of Yonge and St. Clair as "Free Ukraine Square" on Sunday. The intersection is home to the Russian Consulate.

Sydney Brasil1600 days ago
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Stolen sneakers, coats, and clothing seized by York Regional Police.
Style

Police Uncover Over $215,000 Worth of Stolen Luxury Goods in Brampton

York Regional police have uncovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of high-end stolen goods from brands like Chanel, Gucci, Fendi, Prada, and Burberry.

Sydney Brasil1612 days ago
A phone being held by a person with Wordle being played on it
Life

Canada Is Better at Wordle Than the United States: Study

A Twitter analysis shows that Canada can guess the daily word in Wordle in less guesses on average than their American neighbours, according to a new study.

Sydney Brasil1612 days ago
uber
Life

Ottawa Has the Worst Uber Passengers in Canada

Though Ottawa and Toronto topped Uber Canada's list of cities with the worst rider ratings, Montreal, London, and Hamilton also all made the cut.

Sydney Brasil1633 days ago
netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix Games Begins Rollout With Playable ‘Stranger Things’ Titles and More

Netflix is debuting a mobile gaming app for Android users first, with an iOS version on the horizon, available for anyone with a regular subscription.

Jordan Rose1738 days ago
don c
Style

How Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold2 Helped Don C Hit a New Creative High

Don C, with years of design expertise under his belt, found much to love with the new Galaxy Z Fold2 device from Samsung. In a new video, he explains the power.

Trace William Cowen2143 days ago
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Fortnite
Pop Culture

Epic Games Offers Android Devices as Prizes in 'Fortnite' Tournament Amid Apple Lawsuit

Amid their lawsuit against Apple over the removal of 'Fortnite' from the App Store, Epic Games is launching a #FreeFornite tournament.

Joe Price2177 days ago
netflix
Pop Culture

People Have Thoughts About Netflix Now Allowing Playback Speed Control on Videos

People have mixed feelings about a new function that Netflix is rolling out that allows Android mobile users to have playback control over their videos.

Jordan Rose2198 days ago
new emojis
Life

117 New Emojis Will Be Coming to Your Devices

The new emojis will include more gender-inclusive options.

tara mahadevan2381 days ago
goog
Life

Google Prepping to Release Own Version of AirDrop for Android Users

The feature is called Nearby Sharing and is expected soon.

Trace William Cowen2384 days ago
A couple browses the internet in bed.
Life

Study Finds That Night Mode Could Actually Mess With Your Sleep

Another reason to put your phone down.

Gavin Evans2424 days ago
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