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Paul Weber

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Joined November 2020 | 17 posts
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Latest Stories

airpod pro dongle case 2nd generation

Everything You Need to Know About the Second Generation AirPods Pro

After three years, Apple releases the AirPod Pros 2. What's changed, what's stayed the same, and are they worth your money? Here's what you need to know.

Paul Weber1457 days ago
iPhone 14 family lineup in base, plus, pro, and pro max

Everything You Need to Know About the iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max

What’s new, should you upgrade, and is it worth it? This is a guide to all the newest features on the iPhone 14 and what to expect from this next iteration.

Paul Weber1465 days ago
samsung-galaxy-s-products

Everything to Know About Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Watch5 Pro, and Galaxy Bud2 Pros

Hands on with the Galaxy Z Flip4, The Galaxy Z Fold4, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Everything you need to know about Samsungs latest Galaxy devices.

Paul Weber1471 days ago
Meta Quest 2 Headset

VR, the Metaverse, and Meta Quest 2: Everything You Need to Know

An introduction to the Meta Quest II, some of the experiences one can expect, a few games worth playing, and a broader look at the Metaverse in VR.

Paul Weber1477 days ago
MacBook Air M2

Everything You Need to Know About the M2 Macbook Air

A review on everything you should know for the M2 Macbook Air and how it compares to the Macbook Pro M1 Max, the M1 IMac, and the rest of Apple's lineup.

Paul Weber1526 days ago
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Mac Studio and Studio Display via Apple

Apple's New Mac Studio: Everything You Need to Know

Everything you need to know about Apple's new computer, the Mac Studio, including the Studio Display and some in-house product comparisons. Get prepared.

Paul Weber1641 days ago
Analogue Pocket Hands-On Review

Analogue Pocket: Hands-On Review

Everything you need to know about the Analogue Pocket, which brings the nostalgia of cartridge-based portable gaming to 2022. Here's our hands-on review.

Paul Weber1739 days ago
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio: Everything You Need to Know

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio: Everything You Need to Know Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio: Everything You Need to Know Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio:

Paul Weber1764 days ago
Apple MacBook Pro laptop

Apple's New MacBook Pro: Hands-on Review

We got our hands on Apple's next MacBook Pro, which packs a lot of power (and lets you live life ALMOST dongle-free) and is available for pre-order.

Paul Weber1788 days ago
Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13: Everything You Need to Know

Apple iPhone 13: Everything You Need to Know Apple iPhone 13: Everything You Need to Know Apple iPhone 13: Everything You Need to Know Apple iPhone 13: Everythi

Paul Weber1819 days ago
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Apple iPad Pro

Apple's iPad Pro Lineup: Everything You Need to Know

Apple has updated their iPad Pro lineup, giving these devices the power of their Apple Silicon M1 chip. Are you in the market for a new tablet? We've got you.

Paul Weber1931 days ago
Apple iMac

Everything You Need to Know About the Apple iMac M1

A complete guide on the new Apple iMac M1 desktop, including price, colors, specs, release date, & more. Everything you need to know about this device.

Paul Weber1948 days ago
Nintendo Switch

So You Bought a Nintendo Switch; Now What?

A complete guide on getting started with your Nintendo Switch game console, including storage space, best games & more.

Paul Weber2079 days ago
Xbox Series X|S

So You Bought a Xbox Series X|S; Now What?

A complete guide on getting started with your Microsoft Xbox Series X|S game console, including storage space, best games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate & more.

Paul Weber2080 days ago
Sony PlayStation 5

So You Bought a PlayStation 5; Now What?

A complete guide on getting started with your Sony PlayStation 5 game console, including storage space, best games, Playstation Plus & more.

Paul Weber2081 days ago
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Apple HomePod Mini

Apple's HomePod mini: Everything You Need to Know

We've spent some time with Apple's HomePod mini to determine if it's the smart speaker for you.

Paul Weber2083 days ago
iPhone 12

Everything You Need to Know About the iPhone 12 Family

Apple is releasing 4 new iPhones, the iPhone 12, Mini, Pro & Pro Max. Here are all the similarities and differences you should know.

Paul Weber2138 days ago

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