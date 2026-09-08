Waiss Aramesh
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Ariana Grande's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
With the release of 'petal,' Ariana Grande has now dropped eight full-length studio albums. Here are all of her albums, ranked worst to best.
First Impressions of the Weeknd's New Album 'Dawn FM'
The Weeknd's new album 'Dawn FM' is here. What's the best song? Biggest skip? Best and worst parts of the album? Here's our first impressions review.
The Best Songs of 2021
The Complex Music staff ranks the 50 best songs of 2021, including Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's "Family Ties," Doja Cat and SZA's "Kiss Me More" and more.
The Best Albums of 2021
Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.
The Best Features on Kanye West's 'Donda,' Ranked
Kanye West’s new album ‘Donda’ is stacked with great guest features. Who had the best? Fivio Foreign? Jay Electronica? We ranked the top 15.
The Kid Laroi Keeps Topping Charts, But He’d Rather Think About His Next Album
We caught up with The Kid Laroi in Miami to talk about his chart-topping success, his new project 'F*ck Love 3,' favorite Kanye West releases, and what’s next.
What It's Like to Be Justin Bieber's DJ and A&R
Taylor James is Justin Bieber's longtime DJ. Now he's Bieber's A&R, too. He tells wild stories, like the time they partied with Post Malone and Odell Beckham Jr
Best New Music This Week: Polo G, Brockhampton, $NOT, and More
The best new music includes songs from Polo G, Brockhampton, Doja Cat, SZA, $not, Lil Skies, Internet Money, Majid Jordan, Taylor Swift, and more.
The Best and Worst Moments of the 2021 Grammys
From Beyoncé's historic night to Roddy Ricch and Freddie Gibbs getting snubbed, these are all the best and worst moments of the 2021 Grammys.
2021 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win
The 63nd Annual Grammys Awards take place this Sunday. Here are our predictions for who we think will win and who should win in the major categories.
Debate: Did the Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Live Up to Expectations?
How did the Weeknd's performance compare to past Super Bowl halftime shows? What were the best and worst parts? The Complex Music team weighs in.
Where Is Drake's Career Heading Before 'Certified Lover Boy'?
How was Drake’s year in 2020? How much momentum does he have before 'Certified Lover Boy'? What will he try to accomplish? The Complex Music staff debates.
The Best Songs of 2020
This year’s most memorable music came from artists like Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert, and Cardi B. These are Complex’s picks for the 50 best songs of 2020.
The Best Albums of 2020
This year was highlighted by projects from artists like the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Megan Thee Stallion. These are the 50 best albums of 2020.
This Self-Taught Tailor Went From Altering Clothes for Dry Cleaners to Making Custom Suits for The Weeknd
Patrick Henry, known as “Fresh”, is the self-taught tailor who makes custom pieces for The Weeknd & John Legend. Here’s how he did it.
Khalid Announces ‘Write Your Legacy’ Contest, Talks New Album
Announcing his Write Your Legacy contest with Reebok, Khalid speaks with Complex about being in album mode, the VMAs, Billie Eilish, 6lack, and more.
Best New Music This Week: J. Cole, Gunna, Ski Mask the Slump God, and More
The best new music this week includes songs from J. Cole, Gunna, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more.
Kehlani Ranks Her Projects, Talks Motherhood and Drive-In Concerts
Before taking the stage at her Audi Summer Drive-In Concert, Kehlani spoke with Complex about ranking her albums, motherhood, and more.