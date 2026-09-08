Waiss Aramesh Portrait

Waiss Aramesh

Joined January 2019 | 26 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Ariana Grande in a stylized purple-toned image, wearing an elegant off-shoulder dress and displaying tattoos on her hands.

Ariana Grande's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

With the release of 'petal,' Ariana Grande has now dropped eight full-length studio albums. Here are all of her albums, ranked worst to best.

Waiss Aramesh42 days ago
The Weeknd 'Dawn FM' album

First Impressions of the Weeknd's New Album 'Dawn FM'

The Weeknd's new album 'Dawn FM' is here. What's the best song? Biggest skip? Best and worst parts of the album? Here's our first impressions review.

Waiss Aramesh1714 days ago
Complex's 50 Best Songs of 2021

The Best Songs of 2021

The Complex Music staff ranks the 50 best songs of 2021, including Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's "Family Ties," Doja Cat and SZA's "Kiss Me More" and more.

Waiss Aramesh1737 days ago
Complex's Best Albums of 2021 list.

The Best Albums of 2021

Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&amp;B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.

Waiss Aramesh1751 days ago
Kanye West 'Donda'

The Best Features on Kanye West's 'Donda,' Ranked

Kanye West’s new album ‘Donda’ is stacked with great guest features. Who had the best? Fivio Foreign? Jay Electronica? We ranked the top 15.

Waiss Aramesh1841 days ago
Advertisement
The Kid Laroi

The Kid Laroi Keeps Topping Charts, But He’d Rather Think About His Next Album

We caught up with The Kid Laroi in Miami to talk about his chart-topping success, his new project 'F*ck Love 3,' favorite Kanye West releases, and what’s next.

Waiss Aramesh1865 days ago
Taylor James

What It's Like to Be Justin Bieber's DJ and A&R

Taylor James is Justin Bieber's longtime DJ. Now he's Bieber's A&R, too. He tells wild stories, like the time they partied with Post Malone and Odell Beckham Jr

Waiss Aramesh1945 days ago
Best New Music This Week

Best New Music This Week: Polo G, Brockhampton, $NOT, and More

The best new music includes songs from Polo G, Brockhampton, Doja Cat, SZA, $not, Lil Skies, Internet Money, Majid Jordan, Taylor Swift, and more.

Waiss Aramesh1987 days ago
Grammys 2021 Roddy Ricch

The Best and Worst Moments of the 2021 Grammys

From Beyoncé's historic night to Roddy Ricch and Freddie Gibbs getting snubbed, these are all the best and worst moments of the 2021 Grammys.

Waiss Aramesh2012 days ago
Roddy Ricch

2021 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win

The 63nd Annual Grammys Awards take place this Sunday. Here are our predictions for who we think will win and who should win in the major categories.

Waiss Aramesh2016 days ago
Advertisement
The Weeknd Super Bowl performance

Debate: Did the Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Live Up to Expectations?

How did the Weeknd's performance compare to past Super Bowl halftime shows? What were the best and worst parts? The Complex Music team weighs in.

Waiss Aramesh2047 days ago
Drake 'Dark Lane Demo Tapes'

Where Is Drake's Career Heading Before 'Certified Lover Boy'?

How was Drake’s year in 2020? How much momentum does he have before 'Certified Lover Boy'? What will he try to accomplish? The Complex Music staff debates.

Waiss Aramesh2061 days ago
Complex's Best Songs of 2020

The Best Songs of 2020

This year’s most memorable music came from artists like Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert, and Cardi B. These are Complex’s picks for the 50 best songs of 2020.

Waiss Aramesh2102 days ago
Best Albums of 2020

The Best Albums of 2020

This year was highlighted by projects from artists like the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Megan Thee Stallion. These are the 50 best albums of 2020.

Waiss Aramesh2116 days ago
The weeknd tailor fresh

This Self-Taught Tailor Went From Altering Clothes for Dry Cleaners to Making Custom Suits for The Weeknd

Patrick Henry, known as “Fresh”, is the self-taught tailor who makes custom pieces for The Weeknd & John Legend. Here’s how he did it.

Waiss Aramesh2159 days ago
Advertisement
Khalid

Khalid Announces ‘Write Your Legacy’ Contest, Talks New Album

Announcing his Write Your Legacy contest with Reebok, Khalid speaks with Complex about being in album mode, the VMAs, Billie Eilish, 6lack, and more.

Waiss Aramesh2236 days ago
Best New Music This Week

Best New Music This Week: J. Cole, Gunna, Ski Mask the Slump God, and More

The best new music this week includes songs from J. Cole, Gunna, Ski Mask the Slump God, and more.

Waiss Aramesh2246 days ago
Kehlani

Kehlani Ranks Her Projects, Talks Motherhood and Drive-In Concerts

Before taking the stage at her Audi Summer Drive-In Concert, Kehlani spoke with Complex about ranking her albums, motherhood, and more.

Waiss Aramesh2253 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App