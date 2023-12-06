Druski Selling 'God Bless 'Merica' Shirts After Viral Alabama Crimson Tide Video

Druski is ready to cash in on his latest viral moment.
The comedian swept social media on Monday in a video that finds him at a tailgate for the Alabama Crimson Tide college football team. The fans are seen cheering and barking in the beer-soaked clip as they shout about not giving “a piss about anything but the Tide.”
One of the men with whom Druski finds camaraderie, who was surely unaware how viral he was about to be, then continues to celebrate their team in what appears to be a suite. The men stand for the national anthem as they proudly proclaim, “God bless America.”
The viral video, which reached a whopping 22.7 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter), has inspired a t-shirt depicting the men with their hands over their hearts as they stand in front of an American flag with a bald eagle and “God Bless ‘Merica” written across the tee in red, white, and blue.
The shirt is available through Druski’s 4Lifers site for “a limited time only.” It'll set you back $35 plus shipping.
It was revealed on Instagram that the man goes by Roll Tide Willie and has an impressive following of 213,000. In one post about the Druski moment, he wrote, "@druski you are a blessing man thank you."