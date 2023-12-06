Druski Selling 'God Bless 'Merica' Shirts After Viral Alabama Crimson Tide Video

Druski is ready to cash in on his latest viral moment.

The comedian swept social media on Monday in a video that finds him at a tailgate for the Alabama Crimson Tide college football team. The fans are seen cheering and barking in the beer-soaked clip as they shout about not giving “a piss about anything but the Tide.”

One of the men with whom Druski finds camaraderie, who was surely unaware how viral he was about to be, then continues to celebrate their team in what appears to be a suite. The men stand for the national anthem as they proudly proclaim, “God bless America.”