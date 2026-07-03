Adam Silver

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Former US vice president Kamala Harris discusses her new memoir '107 Days' at the Southbank Centre's London Literature Festival 2025, in London. Picture date: Thursday October 23, 2025.
Sports

Congress Wants to Talk to Adam Silver About 'Serious' Sports-Betting Concerns

Reps have questions about "the integrity of sport in the NBA" after recent gambling schemes came to light.

Jaelani Turner-Williams265 days ago
Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, smiling in front of a blue backdrop with NBA and MGM Resorts logos.
Sports

Adam Silver Says WNBA Players 'Deserve' Big Raises in Next CBA

As the WNBA prepares for a new collective bargaining agreement, the NBA commissioner says he expects “a big increase” in player pay.

Mark Elibert269 days ago
Adam Silver in a suit speaks at a podium with NBA logos in the background.
Sports

Adam Silver Argues Fans Can Follow NBA Without Subscriptions Because It’s a 'Highlight Sport'

He said that people who can't keep up with the rising costs of subscriptions can consume highlights via social media.

Joe Price309 days ago
Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, speaking at a podium with an NBA All-Star 2025 backdrop.
Sports

Fans React to Adam Silver Announcing USA vs. World All-Star Game Format

NBA fans don't seem thrilled about the idea.

Mark Elibert408 days ago
Adam Silver speaks during a press conference.
Sports

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says ‘Wildest Thing’ NBA Considered Is 10-Minute Quarters

The commissioner also said the league once discussed having players shoot two free throws instead of three for a foul on a three-point attempt.

Jose Martinez534 days ago
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NBA logo with silhouette of a basketball player
Sports

Former NBA Scorekeeper Admits to Juicing Stars' Stats in the '90s, Says League Is an 'Entertainment Business'

An ex-Philadelphia Sixers executive explains why he was encouraged to inflate stats.

Brad Callas868 days ago
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Calls NBA All-Star Game an 'Absolute Travesty' Following Low-Effort Contest

On Monday, the host of ESPN's '<i>First Take'</i> ripped NBA players for their lack of effort in this weekend's event.

Brad Callas879 days ago
Sports

Draymond Green Told Adam Silver He Considered Retirement Before Indefinite Suspension

Green shared his appreciation for Silver convincing him out of retirement.

Joe Price921 days ago
Music

Adam Silver Explains Why NBA Hasn't Suspended Josh Giddy Amid Alleged Underaged Relationship Investigation

The NBA commissioner hasn't suspended Giddey, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard who's accused of having a inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Jaelani Turner-Williams951 days ago
Sports

Knicks Owner James Dolan Resigns From NBA Board of Governors Positions, Says League ‘Neither Needs Nor Wants My Opinion’

The news arrives after Dolan targeted NBA commissioner Adam Silver in a recent lawsuit filed against the Toronto Raptors.

Brad Callas969 days ago
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Sports

Adam Silver Says Montreal, Vancouver Among Cities NBA Is Considering For Expansion

Other teams in the running for an NBA team include Seattle and Las Vegas.

Louis Pavlakos977 days ago
Sports

Watch Charles Barkley Confront Adam Silver About NBA Addressing Recent Domestic Violence Incidents

NBA players Miles Bridges and Kevin Porter Jr. have recently been involved in high-profile domestic violence cases.

Joe Price997 days ago
Sports

James Harden Tells Journalists to ‘Chill’ Following Report on His ‘Feud’ With 76ers

Ramona Shelburne's piece claims Harden was "pouting" over an All-Star snub, and angered his teammates by not flying with them to Miami and partying before a game.

Mark Elibert1045 days ago
Sports

Ice Cube Slams Adam Silver for Not Doing Enough to Support Big3 League: ‘I Think He Played for the New York Lawyers'

The West Coast rapper says Silver and the NBA's initiatives for equality and change are "full of shit."

Mark Elibert1087 days ago
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Sports

Kevin Durant Smoked Weed Before Meeting Adam Silver to Talk About Marijuana: ‘Everybody Does It'

"I just enjoy the plant, it's as simple as that," Durant said during an interview at Game Plan 23.

Joe Price1088 days ago
Sports

Ice Cube Accuses NBA 'Gatekeepers' of Trying to Crush His Big3 League

The Big3 founder claims Adam Silver and the NBA are trying to hinder Cube's basketball endeavor.

Brad Callas1114 days ago

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