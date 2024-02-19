Stephen A. Smith Calls NBA All-Star Game an 'Absolute Travesty' Following Low-Effort Contest

Stephen A. Smith is calling out NBA players for showcasing a lack of effort at this weekend's All-Star Game.

Sunday's event was another low-effort affair that set the record for most points scored in the game's 73-year history, as the Eastern Conference became the first All-Star team to surpass 200 points in its 211-186 victory over the Western Conference.

On Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. blasted the NBA's All-Stars for being uncompetitive in this year's contest, which he called an "absolute travesty."

“What transpired last night was an absolute travesty,” Smith said. “Nearly 400 points scored. No defense, no effort whatsoever. This is the ultimate indictment against NBA stars who show up for All-Star weekend. You play harder in the summer when you’re training.”