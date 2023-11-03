NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Tells Reporter He’s Wearing SKIMS Underwear: ‘I’m Not Going to Show You’

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has revealed he's already wearing a pair of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Men's underwear after announcing the NBA's new partnership with the brand.

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with Silver while in New York City, and the 61-year-old said he wasted no time putting on a pair of underwear from the popular brand. According to Silver, he was wearing one as he spoke with TMZ and was all thumbs up on the product.

"Although I'm not going to show you, I'm wearing them right now," Silver told TMZ. "I strongly recommend them to everyone."

He claimed the new partnership will affect the game as players will feel more comfortable and play at their best with the quality of SKIMS underwear.

"When guys are more comfortable, makes them play better," Silver added. "So yes, gonna have a direct impact on the game."

Adams isn't the only one singing the praises of SKIMS. On the most recent episode of It Is What It Is, Mase revealed wearing a SKIMS tanktop helped his rib pain. "I’m not gon’ lie, when I put the SKIMS tank top on, my ribs stopped hurting," said the Harlem rapper. "So shoutout to SKIMS. I wouldn’t wear-it-wear-it, but somebody sent it to me and I wanted to see. It wasn’t the one-piece, it was just the tank top."

Mase's cohost Cam'ron was less impressed, suggesting that the NBA teamed up with Kim Kardashian to rival the celebrity attention Taylor Swift has helped bring to the NFL through her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

On Monday, the NBA announced SKIMS would be the official underwear partner for the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball. SKIMS co-founder and creative director Kim Kardashian said in a statement that the collaboration is the latest sign of the brand's "growing influence on culture."

"Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive," Kardashian said.

The NBA partnership news came after SKIMS Men launched a campaign featuring Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, soccer superstar Neymar, and San Francisco 49ers star defensive lineman Nick Bosa.

Now that you know more about what kind of underwear the NBA commissioner wears than you ever need to, find how SKIMS went from a passion project to a $4 billion company.