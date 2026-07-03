Masai Ujiri

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Pascal Siakam Thanks Raptors Fans In Players Tribune Message: 'I'm Toronto Forever'

"Maybe this sounds naive, but I felt I could be one of those dudes who spends his whole career on one team," Siakam said in his Players Tribune article.

Erik Leijon911 days ago
Sports

Raptors GM Masai Ujiri On Not Starting Pascal Siakam Extension Talks: "We Were Selfish"

Siakam's contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Louis Pavlakos1019 days ago
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse
Sports

The Toronto Raptors Fire Head Coach Nick Nurse

The Toronto Raptors announced that they have fired head coach Nick Nurse, per Shams Charania.In 2020, Nurse signed a four-year deal through the 2023-24 season.

Louis Pavlakos1184 days ago
Toronto Raptors media day collage
Sports

Tier Zero On Their "Monstars"-Inspired 2022-23 Raptors Media Day Photoshoot

Tier Zero is the group behind the Raptors Media Day photoshoot, snapping the stylish and meme-worthy images of every member of the 2022-23 Toronto Raptors.

Oren Weisfeld1365 days ago
masai ujiri
Sports

Report: Masai Ujiri Nearly Left Raptors Due to Conflict With Edward Rogers

Edward Rogers reportedly fought plans to re-sign Masai Ujiri as the president of the Toronto Raptors, according to a new scoop by the Toronto Star.

Oren Weisfeld1726 days ago
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Illustration of Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa
Sports

How Precious Achiuwa’s Basketball Career Came Full Circle in Toronto 

From Masai Ujiri's Giants of Africa camp to the Toronto Raptors, this is the story of a kid who sacrificed it all for his love of the game.

Oren Weisfeld1731 days ago
PenMoodz performs spoken word piece at Masai Ujiri's 'Humanity' unveiling
Life

Watch This Spoken Word Piece Inspired By Masai Ujiri's 'Humanity' Installation

Ujiri's Humanity Movement has released a video by spoken word artist Pen Moodz, inspired by the Raptors president's new art installation in Toronto.

Alex Nino Gheciu1766 days ago
Masai Ujiri poses in front of his new 'Humanity' art installation in front of Toronto's Union Station.
Sports

Masai Ujiri on His 'Humanity' Art Installation and Love for Toronto

The Toronto Raptors' vice-chairman and president talks about his new art piece, the ongoing fight for social justice, and why Toronto feels like home to him.

Alex Nino Gheciu1780 days ago
masai ujiri family
Sports

Masai Ujiri Re-Signs With Raptors as Vice-Chairman and President

Masai Ujiri has signed a new deal to become vice-chairman and president of the Toronto Raptors. Let’s all exhale and say it together, Canada: He stay.

Alex Nino Gheciu1807 days ago
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Sports

Raptors Face Watershed Offseason After Surprising Trade Deadline

After not trading Kyle Lowry, the Raptors have big decisions to make this offseason—but who will be at the forefront of those decisions is the biggest question.

Vivek Jacob1940 days ago
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donovan bailey
Sports

25 Years After His Epic Sprint, Donovan Bailey Is Opening Lanes for Others

The Canadian gold medalist tells us about his upcoming book, his relationship with Masai Ujiri, and why athletes today are more powerful than ever.

Vivek Jacob2020 days ago
masai ujiri humanity
Style

Masai Ujiri Brings HUMANITY Athleisure Capsule & BIPOC Momentum to Harry Rosen

The Toronto Raptors' president new collection benefits the Black Youth Helpline charity and makes way for more Canadian BIPOC designers.

Coleman Molnar2040 days ago
kyle lowry
Sports

The Toronto Raptors Will Start Their 2020-21 Season in Tampa

“They say absence makes the heart grow fonder," said team president Masai Ujiri.

Vivek Jacob2065 days ago
danny green
Sports

Danny Green Is Still Fighting Racism—and Loving Toronto

The three-time NBA champion chats with Complex about continuing to fight for racial equality and his enduring bond with Canada and the Raptors.

Vivek Jacob2089 days ago

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