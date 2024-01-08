Draymond Green Told Adam Silver He Considered Retirement Before Indefinite Suspension

In the comeback episode of Draymond Green's eponymous podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward reflected on his indefinite suspension and revealed he told Adam Silver he was considering retirement.

"I had a conversation with Adam Silver, commissioner of our league, and I just told him, 'Adam, it's too much for me,'" he shared around the 24-minute mark of the podcast. "'It's all becoming too much for me, and I'm going to retire.' And Adam said, 'Ah, you're making a very rash decision and I won't let you do that.' And I'm like, 'No Adam, like, [I'm] not really sure it's a rash decision. It's just all too much.'"

The meeting happened not long after Green struck Jusuf Nurkić in the face during a Warriors-Suns game last month. "We had a long, great conversation—very helpful to me. Very thankful to play in a league with a commissioner like Adam who's more about helping you than hurting you; helping you than punishing you," Green continued. "He's more about the players."