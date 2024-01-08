Draymond Green Told Adam Silver He Considered Retirement Before Indefinite Suspension

In the comeback episode of Draymond Green's eponymous podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward reflected on his indefinite suspension and revealed he told Adam Silver he was considering retirement.
"I had a conversation with Adam Silver, commissioner of our league, and I just told him, 'Adam, it's too much for me,'" he shared around the 24-minute mark of the podcast. "'It's all becoming too much for me, and I'm going to retire.' And Adam said, 'Ah, you're making a very rash decision and I won't let you do that.' And I'm like, 'No Adam, like, [I'm] not really sure it's a rash decision. It's just all too much.'"
The meeting happened not long after Green struck Jusuf Nurkić in the face during a Warriors-Suns game last month. "We had a long, great conversation—very helpful to me. Very thankful to play in a league with a commissioner like Adam who's more about helping you than hurting you; helping you than punishing you," Green continued. "He's more about the players."
Elsewhere in the episode, Green said that the inciting incident that led to his suspension will "be ingrained in my mind for a while," and expressed nothing but regret over it. "I was wrong, I was wrong regardless of what I was trying to do," he said at the 2:30 mark of the podcast. "I apologize, not only from that, you know... Rudy Gobert situation, I was wrong. Went way too far. I am a guy that plays on the edge, I am a guy who walks right up to that line and I have no problem with admitting I have walked over that line."
Green participated in his team's walk-through on Sunday, January 7 and sat on the bench in his first participation with the team following his indefinite suspension. He was reinstated by the NBA on Saturday after he went through three weeks of counseling. It's unclear when his first game with the Warriors will take place, although sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski he could be back on the court as soon as next week.
Check out the full episode of the podcast above.