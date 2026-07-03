James Franco Shares Video of Alleged 'Alien,' Convincing No One: What the Hell Is Going on?
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The actor, notably, has dabbled in performance art in the past.Trace William Cowen
Knicks superfan and 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' star Mariska Hargitay will host the Primetime Emmys ceremony this September.Trace William Cowen
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Timothée Chalamet Is 'Not Alone' in Animated Rom-Com f/ Selena Gomez, Aliens: What to Know
Chalamet previously went the animation route as part of the cast of Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic.’Trace William Cowen
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Timothée Chalamet, Dwayne Johnson Movie Rumor: Are They Actually Starring Together in A24 Thriller?
After the rumor caught fire on social media, we try to parse out the truth.Trace William Cowen