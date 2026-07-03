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Matt Lauer, actor Sam Neill, actress Laura Dern appear on NBC News' "Today" show on April 2, 2013.
Pop Culture

Laura Dern Calls Sam Neill Her 'Dream Leading Man' in Heartfelt Tribute After His Death

Dern called the late actor her "dream leading man" in an instagram carousel that showed them throughout the years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Shia LaBeouf with a mustache and beard on the left, and Francis Ford Coppola in a tuxedo on the right.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Praised as 'Great' Actor by Francis Ford Coppola Despite Heated 'Megalopolis' Shoot

"I sincerely wish him all the best," the Oscar-winning filmmaker said of his 'Megalopolis' collaborator.

Trace William Cowen4 days ago
Broadway actor Josh Grisetti in a gray shirt and dark jacket smiles at an event with sponsor logos in the background.
Life

Broadway Alum Josh Grisetti Dies at 44

The actor died by suicide at 44, days after stepping away from directing a production of "Legally Blonde: The Musical" for 'personal reasons.'

Helen Storms4 days ago
Micheal Ward.
Pop Culture

'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Found Not Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

The British actor has been cleared of all charges relating to a 2023 incident which he said "was wholly consensual."

Will Lavin7 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: (L-R) Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P. Henson attend the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Tyrese Shares 'Hope' to Embark on 'Beautiful Pain' Tour With Taraji P. Henson

The R&B singer plans to turn his 2024 double album into a traveling stage play.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
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Akihiro Miwa, Kyono Kotomi, Takeshi Kitano, Kayoko Kishimoto and Tetsu Watanabe
Pop Culture

Akihiro Miwa, Singer and Studio Ghibli Voice Actor, Dies at 91

Akihiro Miwa, the iconic Japanese entertainer and voice actor in 'Princess Mononoke' and 'Howl's Moving Castle,' died June 20.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
Inde Navarrette in a white outfit poses on the red carpet at the "Jackass: Best and Last" event with a skull and crutches logo behind her.
Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette Wants to Work With Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler After 'Obsession' Acclaim

The 25-year-old breakout star of Curry Barker’s history-making hit would also like to work with Matt Damon.

Trace William Cowen22 days ago
Romeo Miller Shares He's Been Baptized
Pop Culture

Romeo Miller Calls Father’s Day Baptism With His Daughters an ‘Ethereal Experience’

The rapper-turned-actor says a Father’s Day rebaptism in Texas shattered years of ‘chains’ and changed how he understands faith and perfection.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
A person with curly hair wearing a brown leather jacket and white shirt, smiling and sitting on a talk show set with a cityscape backdrop.
Pop Culture

Club Chalamet Founder Simone Cromer Allegedly Assaulted Outside 'Heated Rivarly' Star's Paris Hotel

Simone Cromer, who gained notoriety as one of Timothee Chalamet's most outspoken fans, has since focused on 'Heated Rivalry' star Connor Storrie.

Complex Staff24 days ago
Lark Voorhies Says Hollywood Has 'Fear' of Employing Her After Her Schizoaffective Diagnosis
Pop Culture

Lark Voorhies Says Hollywood Has 'Fear' About Embracing Her After Diagnosis

The 'Saved by the Bell' icon opens up about stigma, lost roles and why she’s refusing to let a schizoaffective diagnosis end her story.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
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Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Are We There Yet?"
Pop Culture

Ice Cube and Nia Long Are Reuniting for Third 'Are We There Yet?' Installment

Titled 'Are They Gone Yet?' the movie reunites Ice Cube and Nia Long over 20 years after the 'Are We There Yet?' sequel.

Jaelani Turner-Williams25 days ago
(L-R) Joseph Gordon Levitt and Peter Thiel.
Pop Culture

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Denies Ties to Peter Thiel Despite Attending Secret Conferences

The '500 Days of Summer' actor is making sure fans know that he's never met the controversial billionaire co-founder of PayPal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams27 days ago
Armie Hammer (R) and guest at The Wallis Delivers: A Benefit Evening to Support Wildfire Recovery held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on April 30, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Armie Hammer Says He 'Cried' After Receiving His First Acting Offer In 5 Years

The actor, who was accused of sexual and emotional abuse in 2021, recalled his emotional response to being cast in 'Citizen Vigilante.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago
David Oyelowo at GEANCO's Family Reunion Hollywood Gala held at 1 Hotel on December 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

David Oyelowo Apologizes for Using ‘Slavery’ and ‘Subservience’ to Describe Black Southern Accents

The 'Selma' star said that he has "deep respect and great love for Black people of all kinds."

Jaelani Turner-Williams31 days ago

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