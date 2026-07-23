Of Course Robert Pattinson's 'Odyssey' Line 'Somebody Get These Beggars Out of Here' Is a Meme Now

Somebody get these memers out of here.

Robert Pattinson, as expected, chews up every one of his scenes in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, bringing a bubbling aura of insecurity to the erratic Antinous, the foremost suitor of Anne Hathaway’s Penelope.

But there’s one line reading in particular, one simply so damn good you’ll likely find yourself thinking about it long after the theater lights come up, that’s gripping the collective heart of humankind.

“Somebody get these beggars out of here!” Pattinson shouts at a key moment in Nolan’s Homer adaptation, which is currently estimated to amass roughy a gazillion dollars at the box office.

Why the line lands so perfectly, and no doubt what’s pushed it to become a breakout meme of the summer, hinges on a series of micro-expressions shrewdly employed by Pattinson throughout his performance. The resulting effect is a roller coaster, of sorts, that further posits the character as someone who is quite literally performing for his fellow suitors while—unwittingly, no doubt—giving away the erosive insecurity and cowardice at his core.