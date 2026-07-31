Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Addresses 'Wonder Man' Cancellation: 'Uhh, See You at the Emmys'

Wonder Man may be done, but Yahya Abdul-Mateen II isn’t sweating it. As you’ve no doubt been made privy to by now, the series, co-created by Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton, was revealed this week to not be returning to Disney+ despite the Powers That Be having previously handed it a Season 2 renewal.

“Word just dropped that Wonder Man won’t be coming back for Season 2. … That’s life, right?” Abdul-Mateen, who played Simon Williams in the Marvel Television series, wrote in an Instagram post shared Thursday (July 30). “Everything will shake out. I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED the show, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other. The show worked. And that’s my favorite thing about it.” The actor, notably, scored an Emmy nomination for his performance in Wonder Man, something he pointed out when addressing the show’s perplexing cancellation. “I’m glad we got to be a part of something cool,” Abdul-Mateen said. “Thank you for watching… And uhh… See you at the EMMYS.”