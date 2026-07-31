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Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Addresses 'Wonder Man' Cancellation: 'Uhh, See You at the Emmys'

"Everything will shake out," the actor said in response to the perplexing news.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in a black suit stands next to a "Wonder Man" poster on an easel. The poster features a large "W" and Disney+ branding.
Image via Getty/Christopher Polk/The Hollywood Reporter

Wonder Man may be done, but Yahya Abdul-Mateen II isn’t sweating it.

As you’ve no doubt been made privy to by now, the series, co-created by Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton, was revealed this week to not be returning to Disney+ despite the Powers That Be having previously handed it a Season 2 renewal.

“Word just dropped that Wonder Man won’t be coming back for Season 2. … That’s life, right?” Abdul-Mateen, who played Simon Williams in the Marvel Television series, wrote in an Instagram post shared Thursday (July 30). “Everything will shake out. I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED the show, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other. The show worked. And that’s my favorite thing about it.”

The actor, notably, scored an Emmy nomination for his performance in Wonder Man, something he pointed out when addressing the show’s perplexing cancellation.

“I’m glad we got to be a part of something cool,” Abdul-Mateen said. “Thank you for watching… And uhh… See you at the EMMYS.”

Joining Abdul-Mateen in the 2026 class of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominees are Steve Carell (Rooster), Matthew Rhys (Widow’s Bay), Jason Segel (Shrinking), and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).

Wonder Man debuted back in January, earning strong reviews for Abdul-Mateen and co-star Ben Kingsley. By March, it had been given a Season 2 order, though such plans ultimately proved short-lived.

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