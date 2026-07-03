Actress

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Beyoncé’s music career is more than impressive, with stellar visual albums and captivating live performances. But before starring in the visuals for her self-titled album and ‘Lemonade,’ Bey flexed her acting skills in a series of films. Here are Beyoncé's movie roles ranked.
Victoria L. Johnson

Latest Stories

The Business of Fashion Presents the Business of Beauty Global Forum 2025 - Day 2
Pop Culture

Tracee Ellis Ross Says She's 'Worthy of Choosing the Right Partner'

The actress explained that she's "responsible for my own happiness.”

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
Inde Navarrette in a white outfit poses on the red carpet at the "Jackass: Best and Last" event with a skull and crutches logo behind her.
Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette Wants to Work With Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler After 'Obsession' Acclaim

The 25-year-old breakout star of Curry Barker’s history-making hit would also like to work with Matt Damon.

Trace William Cowen23 days ago
Inde Navarrette with long brown hair, wearing a gray blazer and black top, leans on a table, looking directly at the camera.
Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette on Struggling to Book Roles After Filming ‘Obsession': 'Nothing Was Sticking'

The 25-year-old actress opened up about the career dry spell that followed the horror film, plus the self-built PC she used to keep the lights on.

Alex Ocho23 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Inde Navarrette attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Focus Features' "Obsession" at Hollywood Legion Theater on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Big Sean attends as Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves hosts a celebrity dinner following the USA vs. Paraguay soccer match at Alba on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette Says She Had Boyfriend Read Congratulatory DM From Big Sean

“I'm a huge fan, and I have been since middle school.”

Jaelani Turner-Williams24 days ago
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Taraji P. Henson.
Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson Addresses Surgery Rumors: 'Y'all Kill Me With This Sh*t'

The actor has made it very clear that she's never gone under the knife.

Jaelani Turner-Williams35 days ago
Mariska Hargitay in an orange Knicks shirt and jeans waves, exiting the Hudson Theatre stage door.
Pop Culture

Mariska Hargitay Says She Made 10-Block Sprint From Broadway Show to Game 4 to Cheer on Knicks

The sprint was worth it, of course, as Hargitay got to witness history firsthand.

Trace William Cowen36 days ago
Nichelle Nichols.
Pop Culture

Late 'Star Trek' Actor Nichelle Nichols' Family Awarded $13 Million in Wrongful Death Suit

The actor was treated for a heart condition at Gila Regional Medical Center in 2022 shortly before her passing.

Jaelani Turner-Williams42 days ago
Alexa Demie with dark hair in a striped dress poses against a colorful background.
Pop Culture

Alexa Demie Sets the Record Straight on Retirement Rumors: ‘What Happened to My Ability to Choose?'

The 'Euphoria' actress also looked back on her early career frustrations.

Alex Ocho47 days ago
Skai Jackson.
Pop Culture

Skai Jackson Says She Doesn't Lend Money to Friends or Family: 'Not My Problem'

The 24-year-old doesn't care if you're flesh and blood or chosen family, she isn't going into her pocket for you.

tara mahadevan56 days ago
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Lupita Nyong'o.
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o on 'Odyssey' Role's Racist Backlash: 'The Criticism Will Exist'

The Academy Award-winner plays Helen of Troy in the upcoming adventure epic.

Jaelani Turner-Williams57 days ago
Quinta Brunson at Disney 2026 Upfront Red Carpet held at North Javits Center on May 12, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Quinta Brunson to Develop and Star In 'Betty Boop' Movie, Says There's a 'Deeper Story to Tell'

The film will center the classic animated icon through the eyes of her creator, Max Freischer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams58 days ago
US actress Hayden Panettiere arrives for the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on March 6, 2023.
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Says ‘Nashville’ Role Fed Addiction Issues: ‘I Wasn’t Able to Take Care of Myself’

The actress developed anxiety that "made her incapable of functioning properly."

Jaelani Turner-Williams68 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Brenda Song is seen outside GMA Studios on April 28, 2026 in New York City.
Sports

Brenda Song Shows Off Her NBA Knowledge, Shares Her Dream Starting Five

The 'Starting 5' actress named Shaq, Tim Duncan and the late Kobe Bryant as members of her dream team.

Jaelani Turner-Williams72 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Anne Hathaway attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Lauryn Hill at the Carolina Herrera fashion show as part of RTW Fall 2026 on February 12, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Anne Hathaway Flawlessly Raps Lauryn Hill Classic "Doo Wop (That Thing)"

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' star chose the 1998 classic as her go-to karaoke song.

Jaelani Turner-Williams72 days ago
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LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Meryl Streep attends "The Devil Wears Prada 2" European Premiere inside Leicester Square on April 22, 2026 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Meryl Streep Says Movies That 'Marvel-ize' Are 'So Boring'

The 3-time Academy Award winner isn't impressed with films that showcase flattened, simple heroes and villains.

Jaelani Turner-Williams77 days ago
US actress Kate Hudson (R) and partner US musician Danny Fujikawa attend the premiere of Netflix's "Running Point," Season 2, at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on April 15, 2026.
Pop Culture

Kate Hudson Says Musicians a 'Thousand Percent' Make the Best Lovers

The 'Running Point' star has been engaged to artist Danny Fujikawa since 2021.

Jaelani Turner-Williams80 days ago
Kanye West/YouTube
Music

Nia Long Says Her Favorite Lyric Ever Written About Her Is in Kanye West’s ”Touch the Sky”

The actress co-starred in the 2005 music video with Tracee Ellis Ross and Pamela Anderson.

Jaelani Turner-Williams81 days ago

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