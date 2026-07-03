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Talent knows no age in Hollywood these days. From Mia Wasikowska to O’Shea Jackson Jr., here are the best actors and actresses in their 20s.Andy Herrera
Beyoncé’s music career is more than impressive, with stellar visual albums and captivating live performances. But before starring in the visuals for her self-titled album and ‘Lemonade,’ Bey flexed her acting skills in a series of films. Here are Beyoncé's movie roles ranked.Victoria L. Johnson
Thompson's character was last seen in 'Thor: Ragnarok,' with fans confused about her absence in 'Avengers: Infinity War.' Thankfully, she has some answers.Marco Margaritoff