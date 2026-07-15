GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Laura Dern Calls Sam Neill Her 'Dream Leading Man' in Heartfelt Tribute After His Death

Dern called the late actor her "dream leading man" in an instagram carousel that showed them throughout the years.

Matt Lauer, actor Sam Neill, actress Laura Dern appear on NBC News' "Today" show on April 2, 2013.
Peter Kramer/NBC

Laura Dern honored Sam Neill, whom she called her "beloved lifetime friend" in an emotional Instagram post.

Following Neill's death on Monday at 78 years old in Sydney, Australia, Dern posted a tribute on Tuesday (July 14) about their three decades of friendship and starring together in the Jurassic Park franchise.

"Sam was my beloved lifetime friend," Dern captioned the post. "He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love always with the driest of wit. He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant."

Neill and Dern starred in three Jurassic films, including the 1993 inaugural film, the third installment, which was released in 2001, along with Jurassic World Dominion in 2022.

Neill's family announced his passing on Instagram, writing that he "was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."

The statement revealed that Neill’s the death was “sudden and unexpected,” but that Neill was remained cancer-free at the time. In 2022, the late entertainer was diagnosed with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in 2022 and announced he was free of the disease in April following a clinical trial in Australia.

More condolences on social media poured in from fellow Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum, Steven Spielberg, who directed the first and second installment, and Cillian Murphy, Nicole Kidman and more.

Related Stories

2025 AACTA Awards Ceremony Presented By Foxtel Group - Red Carpet
Pop Culture

Sam Neill, Actor Most Widely Known for ‘Jurassic Park’, Dies at 78

The actor's family announced his sudden and unexpected passing Monday in Sydney, where he died surrounded by family.

danbarna14 days ago
Jurassic World Dominion Exclusive Clip
Pop Culture

Sam Neill and Laura Dern Reunite in This 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Exclusive Clip

Check out this new Dominion exclusive clip and what Sam Neill told Complex about playing Alan Grant nearly three decades after the original.

Karla Rodriguez1516 days ago
Laura Dern and actor Sam Neill attend event together.
Pop Culture

Laura Dern and Sam Neill Discuss 'Jurassic Park' 20-Year Age Gap Romance Decades Later

Laura Dern and Sam Neill reflected on their 'Jurassic Park' characters being romantically linked in the original film despite a 20-year age gap.

Jose Martinez1527 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App