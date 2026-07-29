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Michael B. Jordan's Take on 'The Thomas Crown Affair' Gets a Teaser Trailer: Watch Now

Pierce Brosnan previously played the same character back in 1999.

Michael B. Jordan’s take on The Thomas Crown Affair won’t be out until March, but at least fans have a new teaser trailer to pore over.

Wednesday (July 29), Amazon MGM Studios rolled out the first in-depth look at the heist thriller, which follows previous incarnations of the story released in 1999 and 1968. The ’99 version, led by Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo, proved to be both a commercial and critical success. At the time, Brosnan, notably, was simultaneously in the middle of his four-movie run as James Bond.

“I’ve been taking risks my entire life, but last night it was different,” Jordan, as Crown, says in the new teaser. “I felt alive. My heart was racing. Every step was part of a plan. Things slowed down. It was silent, and I was surprised how easy it was. But I’m not finished yet.”

The Thomas Crown Affair, also produced by Jordan, hits theaters March 5. The Creed franchise star and Sinners Oscar winner is joined in the cast by Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Pilou Asbæk.

Up top, catch the just-released teaser trailer.

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