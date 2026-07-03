Child Actors

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen with long hair posing together at an event, wearing stylish dresses.
Pop Culture

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Old Films Called Out for Racist Scenes

Clips from the Olsen Twins' films 'New York Minute' and 'To Grandmother's House We Go' are under scrutiny.

Alex Ocho9 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 20: Amanda Bynes is seen on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Amanda Bynes Teases Upcoming 'Super Cute' Bag Line

The former actress shared a collection of accessories that she'll soon release.

Jaelani Turner-Williams11 days ago
Split image. Left: Spencer Pratt in a light gray suit speaks in an interview setting. Right: Daveigh Chase, circa 2012, in a black dress poses in front of an event backdrop.
Pop Culture

Spencer Pratt Says Daveigh Chase Died Because ‘Nobody Was Willing To Drag Her to Rehab'

The 35-year-old actress died on June 16 of AIDS and addiction and chronic polysubstance use.

Alex Ocho17 days ago
Romeo Miller Shares He's Been Baptized
Pop Culture

Romeo Miller Calls Father’s Day Baptism With His Daughters an ‘Ethereal Experience’

The rapper-turned-actor says a Father’s Day rebaptism in Texas shattered years of ‘chains’ and changed how he understands faith and perfection.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago
Kirk Cameron Hopes to Return to California One Day Despite Him Saying It's a 'Terrible Place to Raise a Family'
Pop Culture

Kirk Cameron Fled California for Nashville—But Still Wants to Go Back

He praises Nashville’s values and cost of living, yet still dreams of West Coast beaches and In-N-Out. Here’s what changed Kirk Cameron’s mind.

Bernadette Giacomazzo48 days ago
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Skai Jackson Slams Clavicular, Says His 'Looksmaxxing' Schtick is a Cover for Insecurities
Pop Culture

Skai Jackson Says Clavicular’s Viral 'Looksmaxxing' Schtick Hides Deep Insecurities

The former Disney star calls out the viral looksmaxxing creator over racism claims, risky beauty trends, and what she says he’s really hiding on stream.

Bernadette Giacomazzo48 days ago
'Boy Meets World' Star Maitland Ward Says Child Stars are Just 'Products Being Sold'
Pop Culture

Maitland Ward Says Hollywood Treated Child Stars Like ‘Products Being Sold’

From sitcom paychecks to six figures a month, Maitland Ward breaks down the realities of child stardom and why she says Hollywood treated young actors like products.

Bernadette Giacomazzo82 days ago
Hilary Duff with blonde hair, wearing a strapless dress, smiles while seated on a stage with a microphone attached to her outfit.
Pop Culture

Hilary Duff Recalls Not Being ‘Taken Seriously’ as Child Star, Feels ‘Slightly Old’ as Disney Icon

The former Disney Channel star is looking back on her 20-year career and connection with the millennials that grew up with her.

Alex Ocho83 days ago
Raven-Symoné at an event, wearing a studded black jacket and purple-tinted glasses, against a dark background with logos.
Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné Says Breast Reductions Before 18 Weren’t Her Choice: 'There Was Manipulation'

The former child star says she will detail the experience and pressures of growing up in Hollywood in her upcoming memoir.

Mark Elibert127 days ago
Keke Palmer in a blue dress and Demi Lovato in a black outfit at a TikTok Live Fest event.
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer and Demi Lovato Reflect on Dating Older Men as Teens: ‘Why Was My Boyfriend 30?'

The former Disney Channel stars explained how fame shaped the relationships they now look at differently in hindsight.

Alex Ocho137 days ago
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Hilary Duff
Music

Hilary Duff Unbothered By Backlash Over Porn and Masturbation Lyrics: 'I Don't Care'

The 38-year-old sings about the topics on her 'Luck... or Something' album cut, "Roommates."

tara mahadevan141 days ago
Former Child Star Blake Garrett Dead at 33
Pop Culture

Former Child Star Blake Garrett Dies at 33

The actor, best known for his role in 'How to Eat Fried Worms,' had been hospitalized shortly before his death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo158 days ago
Former Child Star Stacie Orrico Files Sexual Abuse Claim Against Ex-Manager
Pop Culture

Christian Singer Stacie Orrico Alleges Childhood Abuse in Lawsuit Against Ex-Manager

The early-2000s pop and Christian music star details alleged abuse while working with her former manager as a minor.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
Ex-Nickelodeon Star Jennette McCurdy Details Relationship with 'Much Older Man' as a Teen
Pop Culture

Jennette McCurdy Says Her Teen Relationship With an Older Man Was ‘Addictive’

The former 'iCarly' star says she was 17 when she began dating a man in his mid-30s.

Bernadette Giacomazzo192 days ago
Macaulay Culkin in a tuxedo poses in front of a red curtain background.
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin Says Cutting Contact With Father Improved His ‘Quality of Life’

The former child star says his day-to-day life got better after severing a long-strained relationship.

Alex Ocho200 days ago
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'Ned Declassified' Star Tylor Chase Will Enter Rehab After 72-Hour Hospital Hold
Pop Culture

‘Ned Declassified’ Actor Tylor Chase to Enter Rehab After Hospital Hold

The former Nickelodeon actor is expected to begin treatment following a 72-hour medical hold in Southern California.

Bernadette Giacomazzo204 days ago
Daniel Curtis Lee Says He Helped 'Ned Declassified' Star Tylor Chase with a Hotel Room
Pop Culture

Daniel Curtis Lee Says He Helped ‘Ned Declassified’ Co-Star Tylor Chase Secure a Hotel Room

After footage of Tylor Chase appearing unhoused surfaced online, co-star Daniel Curtis Lee said he helped him secure a hotel room.

Bernadette Giacomazzo206 days ago
PARSIPPANY, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Shaun Weiss attends the Chiller Theatre Expo Halloween 2022 at Hilton Parsippany on October 28, 2022 in Parsippany, New Jersey.
Pop Culture

‘Mighty Ducks’’ Shaun Weiss Wants to Help Tylor Chase After Alarming Video of Ex-Nickelodeon Star

Shaun Weiss also struggled with drug addiction and homelessness.

Jaelani Turner-Williams208 days ago

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