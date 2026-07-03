Featured
Knicks superfan and 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' star Mariska Hargitay will host the Primetime Emmys ceremony this September.Trace William Cowen
Daphne Joy, an actress and model, is back in headlines after an Akademiks interview.Trace William Cowen
The best young actors and actresses in their 20s right now, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Letitia Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Keke Palmer, & many more.Jessica Ervin
People are commenting on Kim Kardashian's inclusion as a guest host for the upcoming season of 'Saturday Night Live,' including actress Debra Messing.Jordan Rose