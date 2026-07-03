Actresses

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Split image. Left: Spencer Pratt in a light gray suit speaks in an interview setting. Right: Daveigh Chase, circa 2012, in a black dress poses in front of an event backdrop.
Pop Culture

Spencer Pratt Says Daveigh Chase Died Because ‘Nobody Was Willing To Drag Her to Rehab'

The 35-year-old actress died on June 16 of AIDS and addiction and chronic polysubstance use.

Alex Ocho17 days ago
Inde Navarrette in a white outfit poses on the red carpet at the "Jackass: Best and Last" event with a skull and crutches logo behind her.
Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette Wants to Work With Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler After 'Obsession' Acclaim

The 25-year-old breakout star of Curry Barker’s history-making hit would also like to work with Matt Damon.

Trace William Cowen23 days ago
Inde Navarrette with long brown hair, wearing a gray blazer and black top, leans on a table, looking directly at the camera.
Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette on Struggling to Book Roles After Filming ‘Obsession': 'Nothing Was Sticking'

The 25-year-old actress opened up about the career dry spell that followed the horror film, plus the self-built PC she used to keep the lights on.

Alex Ocho23 days ago
Alexa Demie with dark hair in a striped dress poses against a colorful background.
Pop Culture

Alexa Demie Sets the Record Straight on Retirement Rumors: ‘What Happened to My Ability to Choose?'

The 'Euphoria' actress also looked back on her early career frustrations.

Alex Ocho47 days ago
Halle Berry.
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Says She's 'Best Version of Herself' as She Nears 60th Birthday

"I feel stronger, smarter, wiser, more myself, more in control," the actor said.

tara mahadevan50 days ago
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Anne Hathaway.
Pop Culture

Anne Hathaway Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors: 'It's Just Two Braids'

The internet has been speculating that the 'Devil Wears Prada 2' star had some work done on her face.

tara mahadevan56 days ago
Hayden Panettiere in a black outfit poses confidently at a "Scream VI" event backdrop.
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Comes Out: 'Yes, I Am Bisexual'

The actress made the reveal while promoting her upcoming memoir, out later this month.

Trace William Cowen73 days ago
SAVED BY THE BELL -- Pictured: Lark Voorhies as Lisa -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Pop Culture

Lark Voorhies' Mother Reveals She Had a 'Psycho' Fan Who Would 'Kill Anybody' Who Got 'In the Way'

The 'Saved by the Bell' actress appears in the new 'Hollywood Demons' docuseries.

tara mahadevan73 days ago
Shannon Elizabeth with long brown hair waves and smiles at an event, standing against a teal background with logos.
Pop Culture

'American Pie' Star Shannon Elizabeth Launches OnlyFans Page to Take Back Control of Her Career

“If you’ve ever been curious what I’m really like, you’re about to find out,” Elizabeth said.

Trace William Cowen93 days ago
Dee Freeman, Tyler Perry's 'Sistas' and 'The Young & The Restless' Star, Dead at 66
Pop Culture

Dee Freeman, ‘Sistas’ Actress in Tyler Perry’s Series, Dies at 66

The veteran TV actress appeared in series including ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘ER,’ and ‘Dexter,’ with her final role airing earlier this year on ‘Sistas.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo105 days ago
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Kerry Washington.
Pop Culture

Kerry Washington Recalls Father Having 'Panic Attacks' Before Sperm Donor Reveal

The actor learned that her father wasn't her biological parent after announcing that she was going to do a televised genealogical test.

Jaelani Turner-Williams119 days ago
Chase Ifiniti in a light purple dress with long braided hair smiles on stage, wearing a choker necklace.
Music

Chase Infiniti Shares Her ‘Mount Rushmore’ of K-Pop: ‘Going Through the Playlist in My Mind’

The 'One Battle After Another' star is naming her K-pop bias groups, including ATEEZ.

Alex Ocho122 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Queen Latifah attends the Los Angeles Clippers & Comcast NBCUniversal's NBA All-Star Legendary Tip-Off Celebration at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on February 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Refutes Death Hoax, Says She's 'A-OK'

The actress and rapper warned fans against believing online rumors.

Jaelani Turner-Williams134 days ago
Catherine O'Hara in a black and silver outfit poses on a red carpet at an Apple TV+ event.
Pop Culture

'Home Alone' and 'The Studio' Actress Catherine O'Hara Dead at 71

In 2025, the prolific comedian and actress received acclaim for her performance in Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's 'The Studio.'

Trace William Cowen169 days ago
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Garcelle Beauvais' Home Targeted in Swatting Call
Pop Culture

Garcelle Beauvais’ Home Searched by Police After Fake 911 Call

Police found no suspect or weapon after responding to a hoax emergency call involving the actress’ Los Angeles-area home.

Bernadette Giacomazzo170 days ago

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