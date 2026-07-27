Charlamagne tha God Jokes David Jonsson Needs 'More Protein' to Bulk Up Ahead of ‘Black Panther 3’

Charlamagne tha God thinks upcoming Black Panther 3 lead David Jonsson needs to hit the gym before suiting up as T'Challa II.

The British actor, who was handpicked for the role by franchise director Ryan Coogler, was a subject on the Monday (July 27) episode of The Breakfast Club, just days after Jonsson's San Diego Comic-Con reveal on Saturday.

"Now, I will say that young man needs more protein, okay? He need to do some more push-ups. He got to get in the superhero shape," Charlamagne joked around the 1:01:00 mark of the video below.

Co-hosts DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Loren LoRosa laughed at the comment but all agreed that the actor just needed time and a training routine before filming.