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Charlamagne tha God Jokes David Jonsson Needs 'More Protein' to Bulk Up Ahead of ‘Black Panther 3’

'The Breakfast Club' co-host thinks Jonsson needs to hit some "push-ups" before playing T'Challa II.

Marvel Studios Panel At 2026 San Diego Comic-Con
Jesse Grant / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Charlamagne tha God thinks upcoming Black Panther 3 lead David Jonsson needs to hit the gym before suiting up as T'Challa II.

The British actor, who was handpicked for the role by franchise director Ryan Coogler, was a subject on the Monday (July 27) episode of The Breakfast Club, just days after Jonsson's San Diego Comic-Con reveal on Saturday.

"Now, I will say that young man needs more protein, okay? He need to do some more push-ups. He got to get in the superhero shape," Charlamagne joked around the 1:01:00 mark of the video below.

Co-hosts DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Loren LoRosa laughed at the comment but all agreed that the actor just needed time and a training routine before filming.

Jonsson was unveiled at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel on Saturday (July 25) as the new Black Panther, stepping in as Prince T'Challa II in the follow-up to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film is scheduled for release December 15, 2028, and the franchise’s original stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke are reprising their roles as Shuri and M'Baku, respectively. The original T’Challa was played by late actor Chadwick Boseman.

“Thank you to this family that I have the honor and the blessing to join. I don’t want to say too much, because I want to let the screen do the talking,” Jonsson said during the announcement, per Associated Press.

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