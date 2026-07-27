Tom Holland Glad to Be Doing Press for Acclaimed Work, Admits He's Had to Promote 'Sh*t' in the Past

Tom Holland is grateful for the opportunity to be out on the road promoting work he’s actually “really proud of,” conceding that he’s had the opposite experience in the past.
During a recent appearance on the Dish podcast, Holland was asked to detail how he’s been “dealing with” the promotional responsibilities of his decidedly busy 2026, spurring a refreshingly candid response.
“To be honest, I'm absolutely loving it,” he said. “I think when you're doing press for movies that you're really proud of, it's really easy because when they ask you questions about why should people go and watch this movie, you're not lying to anyone. You really feel like people should go and see it. I’ve had experiences before when people say, like, ‘Why should you see this movie?’ And in the back of your mind, you're like, ‘You shouldn’t, ‘cause it's shit.’”
Holland, to be clear, did not specify which of his filmography entries would fall under the “shit” banner. Instead, he reiterated the pride he’s currently feeling about his two latest features, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
“It’s felt really like a bit of a victory lap, to be honest, and I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said, adding that he’s “super proud” of both films.
The Odyssey is indeed very, very, very far from shit. The widely acclaimed Homer adaptation, an exhilarating must-see in theaters, is poised to be a surefire Oscars dominator come nominations time.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, meanwhile, hits theaters this week. Reviews should start rolling in soon.