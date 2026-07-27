Walton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case

The reliably captivating Walton Goggins, fresh off joining The Strokes for the Paul Simon and Chevy Chase-inspired “Going Shopping” video, is back in front of the camera for RIMOWA.
In a new campaign video directed by Grégoire Dyer, the Fallout and Righteous Gemstones actor plays a security guard who stumbles across an aluminum case housing a dartboard. Naturally, this is the German luggage maker’s way of introducing the RIMOWA Dartboard Case in Silver, which launches July 30 and retails for just under $6,300.
The case, made in collaboration with Professional Darts Corporation supplier Winmau, boasts RIMOWA’s signature grooved aluminum details and is designed to be mounted on the wall with ease.
See Goggins put it to good use in the newly released campaign video up top.