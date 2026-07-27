Walton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case

The reliably captivating Walton Goggins, fresh off joining The Strokes for the Paul Simon and Chevy Chase-inspired “Going Shopping” video, is back in front of the camera for RIMOWA.

In a new campaign video directed by Grégoire Dyer, the Fallout and Righteous Gemstones actor plays a security guard who stumbles across an aluminum case housing a dartboard. Naturally, this is the German luggage maker’s way of introducing the RIMOWA Dartboard Case in Silver, which launches July 30 and retails for just under $6,300.