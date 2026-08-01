'Sopranos' Star Vincent Pastore Dead at 80

Vincent Pastore has passed away at 80 years old. The veteran actor, known for playing Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on The Sopranos, was found dead in his apartment on Aug. 1, per Deadline.

Pastore was found dead in his Bronx apartment by a neighbor after not being heard from for approximately three days. Pastore’s cause of death is being investigated.

Born on July 14, 1946, in the Bronx, Pastore graduated with a degree in drama from Pace University after fighting in the Vietnam War. He’d go on to act in films like Goodfellas, Men of Respect, and Carlito’s Way in the 1990s before landing a major role in The Sopranos in 1999.

Outside of The Sopranos, Pastore appeared in a large list of films ranging from Bachelor Party Vegas and Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn to Serving Sara and Money Train.

Pastore’s longtime manager, Bob McGowan, released a statement following his death. “Vinnie was a great guy; he would help anyone and was very charitable,” he said.