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Tom Holland Saw 'Loads' of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Cuts Before Final, 'Hated' One of Them

"It totally didn't work," Holland said of the cut, which was based on notes given to the filmmaking team by "random people."

Tom Holland in a maroon suit at a "Spider-Man" event, standing on a white carpet with a cityscape backdrop.
Image via Getty/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage

Tom Holland is quite proud of the final cut of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but he’s now revealed that an earlier incarnation failed to pass muster.

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and also starring real-life partner Zendaya, hits theaters stateside this Friday (July 31). As such, Holland and company have been on a breakneck press tour, though he and Zendaya (plus Jon Bernthal) have the unique privilege of simultaneously riding high on the critical and commercial success of The Odyssey.

All that to say, the Quotable interview with Holland seen above is noteworthy due to the actor again displaying some of the same candor that made his Dish podcast conversation a worthwhile watch.

“These movies evolve so much between wrapping photography and coming out in the theater, so there's a lot of unknowns as actors,” Holland said when asked how it feels to wrap such a high-stakes production. “That's why it's so important that we trust the filmmakers, because once we're done on set, it's now down to them. And what's really interesting is we've seen loads of different cuts of this movie, and one of the cuts was they took all of the notes from all of the random people that saw the film and they changed the movie and then we watched it and we hated it.”

Ultimately, that cut didn’t move forward, though it did prove valuable.

“It totally didn't work and it's what the people were asking for, but it wasn't quite what we wanted as the creatives,” Holland added. “But they learned lessons from that experience. So a movie can change in a thousand different ways in the edit room.”

Brand New Day launches in a matter of mere hours. Here’s what critics are saying.

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