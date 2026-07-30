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Damson Idris Loves Blocking People on Social Media: 'Poof. Now You Don't Exist'

The 'F1' actor celebrated the art of blocking in a recent Instagram Story.

Damson Idris arriving before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Towcester.
David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Damson Idris approves of blocking people on the internet.

The British-Nigerian actor, who’s played in F1 and Snowfall, shared his enthusiasm for the block feature on social media in a Instagram Story posted on Thursday (July 30). "Blocking people is so 🔥 Poof. Now you don't exist lol," he wrote, according to The Shade Room.

While Idris didn’t specify who he was blocking, last October, the entertainer encouraged younger members of his social media following to avoid posting “negative” content.

"The negative things you say online today can burn bridges you haven’t even arrived at yet," he wrote. "Do not be a victim of this. Walk with class and focus on your dream."

The moment comes as Idris is preparing for his next theatrical film. The actor plays Prince Inan in Children of Blood and Bone, the upcoming adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's 2018 debut novel, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Slated to release on January 17, 2027, the film co-stars Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Thuso Mbedu, Amandla Stenberg, Regina King and more.

In a recent TikTok, Adeyemi shared her disappointment in the move, calling the filming process the “worst thing” she’s been through.

"I came back to America and suffered such severe somatic pain and so many panic attacks,” the author said. “And I knew it was so bad that I would never, ever be able to watch this film. And I made peace with that.”

Adeyemi went on to claim that she was “being antagonized behind the scenes.” Earlier this year, the author aired out tension between her and one of the film’s stars, Stenberg, by sharing a screenshot of a DM where she warned the actress against contacting her or mentioning her in an interview.

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