Zach Braff Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'I Definitely Have Depression'

Key Takeaways
- Zach Braff says he "definitely" has depression and manages it with regular therapy, exercise, and routines like hot yoga, sauna, and cold plunges.
- He credits his dogs — late companion Roscoe, memorialized in a tattoo, and a fostered mastiff pitbull mix — as powerful emotional support and "the best anti-depressant there is."
- Braff says he’s "always super open" to more Scrubs, noting the show’s recent 10th and 11th season renewals and stressing he prefers what the show is doing now as opposed to previous spin-off-style revamps.
Zach Braff has spoken candidly about his battle with depression and how he works on reducing his symptoms.
Appearing as a guest on the July 21 episode of podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, the Scrubs star confirmed around the 34-minute mark of video below that he’s long struggled with dejection.
"I definitely have depression," Braff told Rosenbaum. "I see a therapist and I found things that help it a lot. Exercise helps it a lot. My dog helps it a lot."
Braff added that his therapist advised him to make physical fitness a routine. The actor explained that he trains three times a week, along with going to hot yoga, sauna and cold plunge.
Later in the interview, Braff showed an arm tattoo of his late dog Roscoe, whom he owned for 17 years before passing away in October 2020. "[It was a] such meaningful chapter of my life. He was there for everything and then he passed," Braff said.
The actor added that since last year, he's fostered a mastiff pitbull mix who's brought him "joy." "She's the best anti-depressant there is," Braff said.
Earlier in the interview, Braff said that he was "always super open" to reviving Scrubs, which came back for a 10th season in February. The show has since been renewed for an 11th season.
"We wanted to come back to Sacred Heart," Braff explained about the original hospital being torn down in real life. "We didn't want to do a spin-off. Like season 9 of the show had been sort of what should have been labeled a spin-off. It didn't really work for multiple reasons."