Zach Braff Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'I Definitely Have Depression'

Zach Braff has spoken candidly about his battle with depression and how he works on reducing his symptoms.

Appearing as a guest on the July 21 episode of podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, the Scrubs star confirmed around the 34-minute mark of video below that he’s long struggled with dejection.

"I definitely have depression," Braff told Rosenbaum. "I see a therapist and I found things that help it a lot. Exercise helps it a lot. My dog helps it a lot."

Braff added that his therapist advised him to make physical fitness a routine. The actor explained that he trains three times a week, along with going to hot yoga, sauna and cold plunge.