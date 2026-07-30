GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Tom Holland on Eventually Passing the Spidey Baton to Someone Else: 'I Have a Really Clear Vision'

In addition to easing vomit-focused mask fears, Holland's 'Happy Sad Confused' conversation also saw him looking to the future.

Tom Holland in a maroon suit waves at a red carpet event, smiling. The background features blurred red and blue decor.
Image via Getty/Eamonn M. McCormack

Tom Holland knows how it ends.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day web-slings into theaters Friday (July 31), armed with largely positive reviews, Holland has been ratcheting up a press tour that has already given us no shortage of headlines.

For the latest, we again turn to Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, where Holland, also seen in this year’s acclaimed superhit The Odyssey, was asked about his future with the beloved Marvel character.

“Oh yeah, there’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Holland said when asked about one day passing the proverbial Spidey baton to someone else. “It’s, like, laid out. It’s gonna change, for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it’s really exciting. I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it.”

Holland continued by underscoring the personal importance of this aspect of taking on such a long-standing, oft-reinvented character.

“That is the thing that I want to do most in this character, for sure,” he added.

Notably, Miles Morales was given a mention in Holland and Horowitz’s conversation, with the actor praising Sony’s animated Spider-Verse films as “the best Spider-Man movies that have ever been made.”

With Brand New Day now just hours away from hitting a theater near you, now’s the time to dive into everything you need to know before taking the plunge.

Related Stories

Lionel Messi in an Argentina jersey and Tom Holland in a red suit, smiling.
Pop Culture

Lionel Messi Joins Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Promo Clip

Tom Holland's Peter Parker takes the Argentina captain on a web-swing over NYC in the promo clip.

Mark Elibert38 days ago
Tom Holland in a red suit stands in front of a "Spider-Man" themed backdrop at a movie premiere.
Pop Culture

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Reviews Are in: Here's What Critics Are Saying

Tom Holland is earning critical praise for his latest Spidey outing, which comes after his acclaimed turn in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey.'

Trace William Cowen10 days ago
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is Giving a Cult Favorite Snack the Collectible Treatment
Pop Culture

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Crashes into Snack Aisles Thanks to a Cult Classic

Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man era crashes the snack aisle with limited-edition bags, global promos, and movie ticket rewards fans won’t want to miss.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
4
MusicDame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'
5
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks
6
SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App