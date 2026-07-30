Tom Holland on Eventually Passing the Spidey Baton to Someone Else: 'I Have a Really Clear Vision'

For the latest, we again turn to Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, where Holland, also seen in this year’s acclaimed superhit The Odyssey , was asked about his future with the beloved Marvel character.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day web-slings into theaters Friday (July 31), armed with largely positive reviews, Holland has been ratcheting up a press tour that has already given us no shortage of headlines.

“Oh yeah, there’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Holland said when asked about one day passing the proverbial Spidey baton to someone else. “It’s, like, laid out. It’s gonna change, for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it’s really exciting. I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it.”

Holland continued by underscoring the personal importance of this aspect of taking on such a long-standing, oft-reinvented character.

“That is the thing that I want to do most in this character, for sure,” he added.

Notably, Miles Morales was given a mention in Holland and Horowitz’s conversation, with the actor praising Sony’s animated Spider-Verse films as “the best Spider-Man movies that have ever been made.”