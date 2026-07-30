Tom Holland on Eventually Passing the Spidey Baton to Someone Else: 'I Have a Really Clear Vision'

Tom Holland knows how it ends.
With Spider-Man: Brand New Day web-slings into theaters Friday (July 31), armed with largely positive reviews, Holland has been ratcheting up a press tour that has already given us no shortage of headlines.
For the latest, we again turn to Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, where Holland, also seen in this year’s acclaimed superhit The Odyssey, was asked about his future with the beloved Marvel character.
“Oh yeah, there’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Holland said when asked about one day passing the proverbial Spidey baton to someone else. “It’s, like, laid out. It’s gonna change, for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it’s really exciting. I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it.”
Holland continued by underscoring the personal importance of this aspect of taking on such a long-standing, oft-reinvented character.
“That is the thing that I want to do most in this character, for sure,” he added.
Notably, Miles Morales was given a mention in Holland and Horowitz’s conversation, with the actor praising Sony’s animated Spider-Verse films as “the best Spider-Man movies that have ever been made.”
With Brand New Day now just hours away from hitting a theater near you, now’s the time to dive into everything you need to know before taking the plunge.