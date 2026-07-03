Abbi Jacobson

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ilana
Pop Culture

Ilana Glazer to Follow 'Broad City' With Horror Film Starring Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan

The final episode of Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson's 'Broad City' aired on Comedy Central Thursday night.

Trace William Cowen2667 days ago
ASAP Rocky Fallon
Music

Watch ASAP Rocky, The Roots, and Abbi Jacobson Face Off in ‘Password’ Game on ‘Tonight Show’

Rocky and Jacobson team up against Questlove and Black Thought for a 'Tonight Show' showdown.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3025 days ago
abbi jacobson
Pop Culture

‘Broad City’ Co-Creator Abbi Jacobson Is Developing ‘A League of Their Own’ Reboot

Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham will reimagine Penny Marshall's classic as a half-hour comedy series.

Omar Burgess3030 days ago
broad city season 4 trailer
Pop Culture

‘Broad City’: Watch the Wild Season 4 Trailer

The latest trailer for 'Broad City' Season 4 is here, featuring drugs, strap-ons, and grandmothers with guns.

Kyle Neubeck3330 days ago
'Broad City,' Inauguration Day
Pop Culture

Watch the 'Broad City' Ladies Curse Out Donald T***p on Inauguration Day

The ladies of 'Broad City' prepare for the worst this Inauguration Day.

Khal3465 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Broad City' Stars Take It Back to 1776 to Celebrate Hillary Clinton's Nomination on 'Late Show'

‘Broad City’ stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson give the 1776 perspective on Hillary Clinton's historic nomination on 'Late Show.'

Trace William Cowen3640 days ago
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Pop Culture

Abbi Jacobson Came Up With Kidnapping Michael Jackson for Ilana Glazer's 'Time-Traveling Bong'

Even though Abbi doesn't star in 'Time-Traveling Bong,' her comedy is still present.

Ethan Jacobs3743 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Broad City' Stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer Tell Jimmy Kimmel Where They Get Their Weed

Sadly, the weed they use on the show is indeed fake. But the real life stuff? Very real.

Trace William Cowen3745 days ago
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Pop Culture

Hillary Clinton Winks at America in First Peek at 'Broad City' Cameo

According to 'Broad City' stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, Hillary's appearance isn't meant as a political statement.

Trace William Cowen3776 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Broad City' Is Finally Back With an Insane Season 3 Trailer

Abbi and Ilana are back in the new trailer for season three of 'Broad City.'

erich4chi3810 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Broad City Girls Are Back, and They’re Taking on the Holiest Day in the Jewish Calendar

Something to tie us over until season three.

erich4chi3951 days ago
Pop Culture

The Writers Behind 'Broad City' Are Making a Female-Led '21 Jump Street' Spin-Off

Will we get Abbi and Ilana as undercover cops?

Wil Jones4098 days ago
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Pop Culture

The "Broad City" Stars Can't Handle Jon Stewart's Flattery

They also called Susan Sarandon a "bad bitch."

ianservantes4146 days ago

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