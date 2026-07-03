Abby Wambach

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Serena Williams with her daughter Alexis Olympia
Sports

Serena Williams' 2-Year-Old Daughter Part of Ownership Group of NWSL Expansion Team

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is part of a number of members of an ownership group for an NWSL expansion team, making her the youngest pro sports owner in the U.S.

Gavin Evans2187 days ago
Abby Wambach at the 2017 ESPYs.
Sports

Abby Wambach Issues Ultimatum to "Idiots" Who Stole Car For Joyride

Retired soccer star Abby Wambach also says the thieves vandalized the car with "hate speech."

Gavin Evans3145 days ago
Sports

President Barack Obama Calls Abby Wambach the GOAT in Congratulatory Twitter Message

Even the President has to give it up for Wambach.

Jose Martinez3866 days ago
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