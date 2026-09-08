Ethan Jacobs Portrait

Ethan Jacobs

Joined August 2015 | 162 posts
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Latest Stories

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New Leaked Information Suggests iPhone 7 Might Not Have Stereo Speakers

Contrary to what prevoius leaks have suggested, new schematics show the iPhone 7 may not have stereo speakers.

Ethan Jacobs3686 days ago
'Sausage Party' scores highest box office opening of any R rated animated movie.

'Sausage Party' Scores Highest R-Rated Animated Debut Ever

'Sausage Party' is expected to earn more than $30 million in its first weekend, making it the highest grossing debut for an R-rated animated film.

Ethan Jacobs3686 days ago
Donald Trump in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Donald Trump: 'I'm Not Running Against Crooked Hillary, I'm Running Against the Crooked Media'

Trump has incessantly addressed Clinton as "Crooked Hillary," but Trump seems to think his real competition is in this election is the media.

Ethan Jacobs3686 days ago
Kenny Baker, the actor behind R2 D2 in six 'Star Wars' movies, has died at 83.

Kenny Baker, Actor Behind R2-D2, Dies at 83

Kenny Baker, the British actor who played R2-D2 in six Star Wars films, has died at the age of 83 after a long battle with an illness.

Ethan Jacobs3687 days ago
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Will Smith Learns to Never Come For Margot Robbie's Mom

Will Smith and Margot Robbie dissed each other on the BBC's 'Playground Insults.'

Ethan Jacobs3687 days ago
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New Video Shows Drunken Johnny Depp Swearing at Amber Heard and Acting Confrontational

A new video recorded by Heard in their home shows Depp yelling profanity at her and appearing drunk and confrontational.

Ethan Jacobs3687 days ago
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Netflix Is Scrambling to Give Us More 'Making a Murderer' Following Brendan Dassey's Release

A federal judge overturned Brendan Dassey's charges on Friday, and Netflix is reportedly scrambling to catch up.

Ethan Jacobs3687 days ago
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Paris Hilton Fears She Is a Possible Target for ISIS

Given her fame, Paris Hilton worries that ISIS may target her at some point.

Ethan Jacobs3700 days ago
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1 Dead, 4 Injured in Austin Shooting

One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Austin's entertainment district.

Ethan Jacobs3700 days ago
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Bernie Sanders: "Donald Trump is the Most Dangerous Presidential Candidate in the Modern History of This Country"

During an interview with Bill Maher, Bernie Sanders called Donald Trump "the most dangerous presidential candidate in the modern history of this country."

Ethan Jacobs3701 days ago
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Lindsay Lohan's Dad Claims She's Sober, Despite Recent Photos

Lindsay Lohan's father claims she's still sober, despite recent photographs that seem to show the actress drinking and smoking aboard a yacht in Italy.

Ethan Jacobs3701 days ago
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St. Louis Journalist Fired After Writing Controversial Facebook Post About Mike Brown's Mother

A journalist in St. Louis has reportedly been fired for posting controversial comments on Facebook about the mother of Mike Brown.

Ethan Jacobs3701 days ago
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Brie Larson Has Been Confirmed as Captain Marvel

Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson has been confirmed as the lead in the upcoming 'Captain Marvel.'

Ethan Jacobs3707 days ago
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Lindsay Lohan Rants on Social Media About Cheating Fiancé and Possibly Being Pregnant

Lohan took to Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram to call out her fiancé for cheating and possibly announce she's pregnant.

Ethan Jacobs3707 days ago
doctor strange trailer

New 'Doctor Strange' Trailer Shows Mind-Blowing Visuals and Character Backstory

The second official trailer for Doctor Strange, which debuted at Comic-Con on Saturday, shows more sky-bending visuals and character backstory.

Ethan Jacobs3707 days ago
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Democratic Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz Will Step Down in Wake of DNC Leak (UPDATE)

In the wake of the DNC email leaks surrounding Bernie Sanders' campaign, Debbie Wasserman Schultz will step down.

Ethan Jacobs3707 days ago

Hillary Clinton Makes First Appearance With Running Mate Tim Kaine

Hillary Clinton officially introduced her VP running mate Virginia U.S Senator Tim Kaine at a rally in Miami.

Ethan Jacobs3708 days ago
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A Dead Body Lay Undiscovered in the Toilet of a Fast Food Restaurant for 3 Days

Australian police are currently investigating how a dead body lay in a fast food restaurant's toilet for three days before being discovered.

Ethan Jacobs3708 days ago

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