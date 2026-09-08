Ethan Jacobs
Latest Stories
New Leaked Information Suggests iPhone 7 Might Not Have Stereo Speakers
Contrary to what prevoius leaks have suggested, new schematics show the iPhone 7 may not have stereo speakers.
'Sausage Party' Scores Highest R-Rated Animated Debut Ever
'Sausage Party' is expected to earn more than $30 million in its first weekend, making it the highest grossing debut for an R-rated animated film.
Donald Trump: 'I'm Not Running Against Crooked Hillary, I'm Running Against the Crooked Media'
Trump has incessantly addressed Clinton as "Crooked Hillary," but Trump seems to think his real competition is in this election is the media.
Kenny Baker, Actor Behind R2-D2, Dies at 83
Kenny Baker, the British actor who played R2-D2 in six Star Wars films, has died at the age of 83 after a long battle with an illness.
Will Smith Learns to Never Come For Margot Robbie's Mom
Will Smith and Margot Robbie dissed each other on the BBC's 'Playground Insults.'
New Video Shows Drunken Johnny Depp Swearing at Amber Heard and Acting Confrontational
A new video recorded by Heard in their home shows Depp yelling profanity at her and appearing drunk and confrontational.
Netflix Is Scrambling to Give Us More 'Making a Murderer' Following Brendan Dassey's Release
A federal judge overturned Brendan Dassey's charges on Friday, and Netflix is reportedly scrambling to catch up.
Paris Hilton Fears She Is a Possible Target for ISIS
Given her fame, Paris Hilton worries that ISIS may target her at some point.
1 Dead, 4 Injured in Austin Shooting
One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in Austin's entertainment district.
Bernie Sanders: "Donald Trump is the Most Dangerous Presidential Candidate in the Modern History of This Country"
During an interview with Bill Maher, Bernie Sanders called Donald Trump "the most dangerous presidential candidate in the modern history of this country."
Lindsay Lohan's Dad Claims She's Sober, Despite Recent Photos
Lindsay Lohan's father claims she's still sober, despite recent photographs that seem to show the actress drinking and smoking aboard a yacht in Italy.
St. Louis Journalist Fired After Writing Controversial Facebook Post About Mike Brown's Mother
A journalist in St. Louis has reportedly been fired for posting controversial comments on Facebook about the mother of Mike Brown.
Brie Larson Has Been Confirmed as Captain Marvel
Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson has been confirmed as the lead in the upcoming 'Captain Marvel.'
Lindsay Lohan Rants on Social Media About Cheating Fiancé and Possibly Being Pregnant
Lohan took to Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram to call out her fiancé for cheating and possibly announce she's pregnant.
New 'Doctor Strange' Trailer Shows Mind-Blowing Visuals and Character Backstory
The second official trailer for Doctor Strange, which debuted at Comic-Con on Saturday, shows more sky-bending visuals and character backstory.
Democratic Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz Will Step Down in Wake of DNC Leak (UPDATE)
In the wake of the DNC email leaks surrounding Bernie Sanders' campaign, Debbie Wasserman Schultz will step down.
Hillary Clinton Makes First Appearance With Running Mate Tim Kaine
Hillary Clinton officially introduced her VP running mate Virginia U.S Senator Tim Kaine at a rally in Miami.
A Dead Body Lay Undiscovered in the Toilet of a Fast Food Restaurant for 3 Days
Australian police are currently investigating how a dead body lay in a fast food restaurant's toilet for three days before being discovered.