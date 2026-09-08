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erich4chi

Joined April 2015 | 280 posts
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Latest Stories

woodshock

The Best Independent Movies on Netflix Right Now

From the A24 hidden gem 'Woodshock' to indie comedy 'Friends with Money' starring Jennifer Aniston, these are the best indie movies on Netflix right now.

erich4chi1693 days ago
Procession

The Best Documentaries on Netflix

Featuring music's best like Travis Scott's "Look Mom I Can Fly," "Gaga: Five Foot Two," and "Quincy," here are the best documentaries streaming on Netflix.

erich4chi1707 days ago
perfume genius

Perfume Genius Has a New Album, And Is Finally, Surprisingly, Happy

Mike Hadreas opens up about writing 'No Shape,' his latest album, and, like everyone else, just trying to figure everything out.

erich4chi3422 days ago
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The 25 Best TV Shows of 2016

2016 might have been terrible in general, but it was a great year for TV.

erich4chi3563 days ago
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Still Have No Idea What 'Westworld' Is About? Let the Creators Explain

'Westworld' showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy talk creating HBO's newest (and strangest) drama.

erich4chi3639 days ago
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riz ahmed

Meet Actor Riz Ahmed: 2016's Breakout Star

Riz Ahmed talks your new TV addiction 'The Night Of,' diversity in film and the upcoming 'Star Wars: Rogue One.'

erich4chi3699 days ago
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TV Is Perfectly Capturing Loneliness, and Your Lonely Ass Loves It

This is why you love TV shows like 'BoJack Horseman' that remind you of how lonely you really are.

erich4chi3708 days ago
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The Emmys Aren’t #SoWhite, But There’s Still a Lot of Work to Do

TV's diversity is in good shape, but it could be way better.

erich4chi3717 days ago
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The Daddiest Daddies of TV

Our bodies are ready.

erich4chi3742 days ago
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How Television Became My Therapist

Characters in shows like 'Kimmy Schmidt' and 'Lady Dynamite' are helping viewers seek self-betterment.

erich4chi3759 days ago
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The 20 Best World War Movies Streaming Right Now

We’ve done a Netflix deep dive to bring you the very best in World War I and World War II-themed movies for your binge-watching enjoyment.

erich4chi3804 days ago
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The Next 'X-Men' Film Could Tell Us a Lot More About Jean Grey

Could the next 'X-Men' film be about Jean Grey?

erich4chi3806 days ago

Max Landis Defends Scarlett Johansson Casting in 'Ghost in the Shell' Amidst Whitewashing Controversy

Max Landis defends Scarlett Johansson casting in 'Ghost in the Shell.'

erich4chi3806 days ago

Margot Robbie Wants to Play Harley Quinn Forever and Ever

Margot Robbie has no plans to quit playing Harley Quinn any time soon.

erich4chi3806 days ago

Rejoice! As President Ted Cruz Will Not Ban Dildos

Ted Cruz may not like dildos, but he won't ban them if he's president.

erich4chi3806 days ago
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Are J.J. Abrams and Chris Rock Trying to Make TV Magic Together?

J.J. Abrams and Chris Rock may be interested in working on a television show together.

erich4chi3806 days ago
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The Most Anticipated Films at Tribeca Film Festival 2016

So much to do, so much to see, but here are the movies we're looking forward to the most.

erich4chi3811 days ago

Bernie Sanders Wins Wyoming Caucus

Bernie Sanders wins Wyoming caucus.

erich4chi3813 days ago

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