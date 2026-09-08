erich4chi
Latest Stories
The Best Independent Movies on Netflix Right Now
From the A24 hidden gem 'Woodshock' to indie comedy 'Friends with Money' starring Jennifer Aniston, these are the best indie movies on Netflix right now.
The Best Documentaries on Netflix
Featuring music's best like Travis Scott's "Look Mom I Can Fly," "Gaga: Five Foot Two," and "Quincy," here are the best documentaries streaming on Netflix.
Perfume Genius Has a New Album, And Is Finally, Surprisingly, Happy
Mike Hadreas opens up about writing 'No Shape,' his latest album, and, like everyone else, just trying to figure everything out.
The 25 Best TV Shows of 2016
2016 might have been terrible in general, but it was a great year for TV.
Still Have No Idea What 'Westworld' Is About? Let the Creators Explain
'Westworld' showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy talk creating HBO's newest (and strangest) drama.
Meet Actor Riz Ahmed: 2016's Breakout Star
Riz Ahmed talks your new TV addiction 'The Night Of,' diversity in film and the upcoming 'Star Wars: Rogue One.'
TV Is Perfectly Capturing Loneliness, and Your Lonely Ass Loves It
This is why you love TV shows like 'BoJack Horseman' that remind you of how lonely you really are.
The Emmys Aren’t #SoWhite, But There’s Still a Lot of Work to Do
TV's diversity is in good shape, but it could be way better.
How Television Became My Therapist
Characters in shows like 'Kimmy Schmidt' and 'Lady Dynamite' are helping viewers seek self-betterment.
The 20 Best World War Movies Streaming Right Now
We’ve done a Netflix deep dive to bring you the very best in World War I and World War II-themed movies for your binge-watching enjoyment.
The Next 'X-Men' Film Could Tell Us a Lot More About Jean Grey
Could the next 'X-Men' film be about Jean Grey?
Max Landis Defends Scarlett Johansson Casting in 'Ghost in the Shell' Amidst Whitewashing Controversy
Max Landis defends Scarlett Johansson casting in 'Ghost in the Shell.'
Margot Robbie Wants to Play Harley Quinn Forever and Ever
Margot Robbie has no plans to quit playing Harley Quinn any time soon.
Rejoice! As President Ted Cruz Will Not Ban Dildos
Ted Cruz may not like dildos, but he won't ban them if he's president.
Are J.J. Abrams and Chris Rock Trying to Make TV Magic Together?
J.J. Abrams and Chris Rock may be interested in working on a television show together.
The Most Anticipated Films at Tribeca Film Festival 2016
So much to do, so much to see, but here are the movies we're looking forward to the most.