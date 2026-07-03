A Tribe Called Quest

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Questlove Reveals What Earth, Wind, & Fire's 'September' is Really All About
Pop Culture

Questlove Reveals the Real Meaning Behind Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’

On 'The Tonight Show,' Questlove shares the emotional family story behind the '21st night of September' while promoting his new Earth, Wind & Fire documentary for HBO and HBO Max.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
Vintage Heavy Spring/Summer collection '26.
Music

Vintage Heavy Pays Homage to New York Summer of '95 with Latest Collection

The lifestyle brand's SS26 offering takes inspiration from Jay-Z, A Tribe Called Quest and Fat Beats.

Will Lavin100 days ago
LL Cool J wearing a red cap and sunglasses, and Phife Dawg with hands clasped, both dressed in black jackets.
Music

LL Cool J Says Phife Dawg Told Him His ‘Album Could Be Crazy’ in Dream

The dream left such an impact that LL decided to put what he was working on at the time on hold.

Trace William Cowen606 days ago
Dave Chappelle and A Tribe Called Quest
Music

Dave Chappelle Shares Touching Tribute to A Tribe Called Quest at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

During the ceremony, Dave Chappelle detailed a night where he and others celebrated the late Phife Dawg.

Trey Alston635 days ago
Four individuals posing together, two are making hand gestures. They wear matching jackets with "Security" written on them
Music

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Class Includes A Tribe Called Quest, Mary J. Blige, and More

The list of inductees is also highlighted by Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Kool &amp; The Gang, and Jimmy Buffett, among others.

Brad Callas817 days ago
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Music

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Include A Tribe Called Quest, Mariah Carey, Sade, Lenny Kravitz, and More

The late Sinéad O’Connor, Cher, Mary J. Blige, Jane's Addiction, Dave Matthews Band, and others also joins this year's roster.

Jaelani Turner-Williams888 days ago
Music

Busta Rhymes Reflects on the Albums That Made Him ‘Shed a Tear,’ Talks Upcoming Doc

The Brooklyn rap legend is close to hitting four decades in his illustrious career and now may be the time he tells his complete story.

Mark Elibert1100 days ago
Music

Q-Tip Asks for Help Locating Woman He Went to a Prince Concert With in High School: 'I Think Of U Often'

In a post shared on Twitter, Q-Tip said he thought about her often and wanted to know how she was doing.

Joe Price1125 days ago
Music

Tyler, the Creator Calls Q-Tip the ‘Yoda of the Pocket I Exist In,’ Explains How He Inspired ‘CMIYGL’

Tyler, the Creator explained how the Harlem-born rapper and producer inspired 'Call Me If You Get Lost.'

Joshua Espinoza1135 days ago
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Will.i.am performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2021
Music

Will.i.am Says 2Pac and Biggie’s ‘Kind of Music Doesn’t Speak to My Spirit,’ Reveals Which Rappers He Prefers

Will.i.am didn't shy away from sharing his true feelings about 2Pac and Biggie's catalogs, revealing whose work he prefers in a new interview.

Brad Callas1452 days ago
Kanye and Consequence together
Music

Consequence Says Kanye Was Originally Going to Join A Tribe Called Quest for Final Album, Mocks Joe Budden

While Ye appeared on the album's "The Killing Season" track, Consequence has now revealed that West was at one point going to join the classic group.

Trace William Cowen1459 days ago
A logo for the National Recording Registry is pictured
Music

Wu-Tang Clan, A Tribe Called Quest, and Alicia Keys Albums Added to National Recording Registry

Each year, works are selected by the Library of Congress based on their status of being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Trace William Cowen1557 days ago
Phife Dawg's new posthumous album 'Forever'
Music

Listen to Phife Dawg's Posthumous Album 'Forever'

Phife Dawg’s estate has released the A Tribe Called Quest legend’s long-awaited posthumous solo album to mark the sixth anniversary of his death.

Brad Callas1579 days ago
Eminem is pictured wearing a hat
Music

Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, and More Nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Eminem appears among the potential 2022 inductees in his first year of eligibility. Other first-time nominees include ATCQ, Beck, Lionel Richie, and more.

Trace William Cowen1627 days ago
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