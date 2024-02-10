Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Nominees Include A Tribe Called Quest, Mariah Carey, Sade, Lenny Kravitz, and More

With fifteen nominees in total, there are ten first-timers: Carey, Sade, O'Connor, Cher, Kravitz, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, Oasis, Frampton and Osbourne, although he was nominated once before as part of Black Sabbath. To be considered for eligibility, artists must have released their first album 25 years ago.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” stated John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Continuing in the true spirit of rock & roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

The upcoming Rock Hall class will be announced in May ahead of an induction ceremony this fall. It succeeds the 2023 class, consisting of Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, and The Spinners. Special honorees included Chaka Khan, DJ Kool Herc, Don Cornelius, Link Wray, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin.