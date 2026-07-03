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Questlove Reveals What Earth, Wind, & Fire's 'September' is Really All About
Pop Culture

Questlove Reveals the Real Meaning Behind Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’

On 'The Tonight Show,' Questlove shares the emotional family story behind the '21st night of September' while promoting his new Earth, Wind & Fire documentary for HBO and HBO Max.

Bernadette Giacomazzo56 days ago
Will Smith in a red outfit at a National Geographic event. Christina Aguilera in a black dress at the Breakthrough Prize ceremony.
Music

Will Smith, Christina Aguilera, The Roots Set for Philly's America Anniversary Concert

Jill Scott, Seal, and more are also on the lineup for the free concert.

Trace William Cowen57 days ago
Questlove Shares His 'Michael' Biopic Thoughts: 'Gave Him Back His Humanity'
Pop Culture

Questlove Says Michael Jackson Biopic 'Gave Him Back His Humanity'

The Roots drummer walked into 'Michael' ready to hate it. Instead, the Antoine Fuqua biopic won him over by showing the man behind the King of Pop myth.

Bernadette Giacomazzo87 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 03: Drummer James Gadson performs onstage during the Playing for Change - We are One Benefit concert at The Mayan on October 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Legendary Drummer James Gadson Dies At 86

He provided the groove for everyone from Diana Ross to Harry Styles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams103 days ago
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LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Rapper Jay-Z (C) looks on before a game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
Music

Jay-Z and The Roots to Headline Roots Picnic 2026 in Philadelphia: 'Bucket-List Moments'

HOV is returning to the stage for the first time since 2018.

Trace William Cowen122 days ago
A drummer wearing glasses and a beanie plays a drum set on stage, with microphones positioned around him.
Music

Questlove Teases Soulquarians Reunion Inspired by D'Angelo's Death

The Roots drummer reveals plans to revive his legendary crew of collaborators.

Brendan Frederick128 days ago
Eric Benet Goes Off on 'Podcast Bros'—and Even Questlove Catches a Stray
Pop Culture

Eric Benét Calls Out Joe Rogan and Theo Von in Fiery Video (UPDATE)

The Grammy-nominated R&B singer names names, slams controversial podcast platforms, and sparks a viral back-and-forth online.

Bernadette Giacomazzo146 days ago
Vinyl set of Erykah Badu's "Mama's Gun" with gold records and album cover featuring her portrait.
Music

Erykah Badu "Mama's Gun" 25th Anniversary Gold Black Ice 2LP: How to Buy

The neo-soul classic is available now on vinyl in a special 25th anniversary edition on Complex.

Complex Staff191 days ago
Los Angeles, CA - November 08: Questlove attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
Music

Questlove Says Fatherhood Is One of His 'Biggest Fears'

The Roots member and DJ says he's repeatedly delayed having children.

Jaelani Turner-Williams194 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Questlove attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 08: Singer/Songwriter D'Angelo performs with his band The Vanguard at Club Nokia on June 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Questlove Confirms Posthumous D’Angelo Album Is Coming Soon

The musician and producer said the project will stick to the D'Angelo formula while looking towards the "future."

Jaelani Turner-Williams246 days ago
(L) Questlove attends the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards at MoMA on October 29, 2025 in New York City. (R) D'Angelo performs onstage at The Tabernacle on June 14, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Questlove Reflects on Rehearsing With D'Angelo for 2025 Roots Picnic: 'Something Felt Different'

The singer backed out of the performance just months before he died from pancreatic cancer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams260 days ago
Questlove's Earth, Wind, & Fire Documentary Sets 2026 Premiere Date on HBO
Pop Culture

Questlove’s Earth, Wind & Fire Documentary Sets 2026 Premiere Date on HBO

Questlove’s much-anticipated Earth, Wind & Fire documentary will debut on HBO in 2026 and stream on Max.

Bernadette Giacomazzo277 days ago
Scott Storch in sunglasses plays a keyboard under blue lights and lasers, with another person in white in the background.
Music

Scott Storch Looks Back on Exit From The Roots: 'They Called Me the White Devil'

Scott Storch looks back on his time with The Roots.

Trace William Cowen386 days ago
Questlove and Kendrick Lamar
Music

Questlove Says He 'Was So Shocked' Kendrick Lamar Paid Homage to The Roots With "Squabble Up" Video

Questlove says he was "shocked" that Dot acknowledged the group.

tara mahadevan420 days ago
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Bilal with sunglasses sings into a microphone in a dimly lit setting.
Music

Bilal Recruits Common, Questlove, and More for 25-Year Retrospective

Robert Glasper and Burniss Travis also back Bilal for the special performance.

Trace William Cowen591 days ago
Man standing on a high balcony overlooking a cityscape that includes a river and tall buildings
Music

Questlove Explains What 'Triggered' Him About Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar, Why André 3000 Is Experiencing 'Imposter Syndrome'

Quest was heavily criticized for tweeting that 'hip-hop is truly dead' during the feud.

Mark Elibert751 days ago
Man in patterned jacket with glasses and necklace standing with microphone on stage
Music

Questlove Says His Critique of 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up" Was 'Taken Outta Context'

The Roots drummer said 'Pac's classic diss is the "weakest musical smack"—for a specific reason.

Brad Callas793 days ago

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