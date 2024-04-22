Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Class Includes A Tribe Called Quest, Mary J. Blige, and More

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the names of 16 artists who will be inducted in 2024.

The 2024 class includes A Tribe Called Quest, Mary J. Blige, Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Buffett, Foreigner, Dave Matthews Band, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Dionne Warwick, MC5, Big Mama Thornton, Norman Whitfield, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, and Suzanne de Passe.

“Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

To be eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an individual artist or group must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Four out of the eight inductees in the Performer category (Cher, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, and Frampton) were on the ballot for the first time.

Others who were nominated this year but not selected for the 2024 class include Mariah Carey, Eric B. & Rakim, Jane’s Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, and Sade.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will stream live on Disney+ on October 19, with the ceremony airing on ABC at a later date.