K-Pop star Jennie has had quite the year. In January, her single "One of the Girls" became the highest charting US hit by a female Korean artist ever. This month she launched Jentle Salon, her third collaboration with eyewear giant Gentle Monster. With eight sunglass styles in multiple colors, as well as 11 complementary charms, Jentle Salon is a chic, fantastical celebration of Jennie's favorite things, including capybaras and clouds.
Jentle Salon is available online and at a special New York pop-up shop in SoHo, which is open from May 1 to May 12. In addition to the New York pop-up, the Jentle Salon retail experience will travel to 13 other cities worldwide, including Costa Mesa, California, between June 1 and June 20, and Seoul, South Korea, from May 1 to June 30.
To celebrate the Jentle Salon collection and its New York pop-up, Gentle Monster hosted a party at its dreamy SoHo location on Friday, May 3. Complex was in attendance to document the festivities, which featured a gigantic plush unicorn with charms in its mane, as well as big, soft capybara sculptures, cocktails, and attending influencers like Devin Arielle, Tess Cecyl, and Laura Jung, as well as the full Jentle Monster collection for guests to peruse. Scroll through to peep photos of our favorite moments, then visit Jentle Salon online to cop some frames—and charms—for yourself.