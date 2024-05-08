To celebrate the Jentle Salon collection and its New York pop-up, Gentle Monster hosted a party at its dreamy SoHo location on Friday, May 3. Complex was in attendance to document the festivities, which featured a gigantic plush unicorn with charms in its mane, as well as big, soft capybara sculptures, cocktails, and attending influencers like Devin Arielle, Tess Cecyl, and Laura Jung, as well as the full Jentle Monster collection for guests to peruse. Scroll through to peep photos of our favorite moments, then visit Jentle Salon online to cop some frames—and charms—for yourself.