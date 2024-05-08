Jentle Salon: Jennie x Gentle Monster Dream Up An Eyewear Collab & NYC Pop-Up Party

Woman in cropped top and sunglasses, standing by plush toys and decor
David Cabrera

Everyone got a photo in front of the giant unicorn

K-Pop star Jennie has had quite the year. In January, her single "One of the Girls" became the highest charting US hit by a female Korean artist ever. This month she launched Jentle Salon, her third collaboration with eyewear giant Gentle Monster. With eight sunglass styles in multiple colors, as well as 11 complementary charms, Jentle Salon is a chic, fantastical celebration of Jennie's favorite things, including capybaras and clouds.

Jentle Salon is available online and at a special New York pop-up shop in SoHo, which is open from May 1 to May 12. In addition to the New York pop-up, the Jentle Salon retail experience will travel to 13 other cities worldwide, including Costa Mesa, California, between June 1 and June 20, and Seoul, South Korea, from May 1 to June 30.

Woman in a black dress poses next to stylized animal sculptures and a large figure with blue hair
Gentle Monster

Jennie visited her Jentle Salon before the party popped off

To celebrate the Jentle Salon collection and its New York pop-up, Gentle Monster hosted a party at its dreamy SoHo location on Friday, May 3. Complex was in attendance to document the festivities, which featured a gigantic plush unicorn with charms in its mane, as well as big, soft capybara sculptures, cocktails, and attending influencers like Devin Arielle, Tess Cecyl, and Laura Jung, as well as the full Jentle Monster collection for guests to peruse. Scroll through to peep photos of our favorite moments, then visit Jentle Salon online to cop some frames—and charms—for yourself.

Woman in a white dress posing with her hand on a countertop at an event
David Cabrera

The Jentle Salon pop-up had frames for everyone

DJ wearing a printed long-sleeve top and sunglasses at a mixer beside a Gentle Monster ad
David Cabrera

The DJ brought some heat

A person with short red hair wearing glasses and a black outfit reacts joyfully at an event
David Cabrera

Sounds like a good time

Person in a sleeveless top with sunglasses holding a phone and a drink at a social event
David Cabrera

From the unicorn's mane to guest atire, pale purple was the color of the night

Woman in denim bustier outfit with decorative chains, posing with whimsical animal sculptures
David Cabrera

Unicorn life

Woman in a chic black top and pleated skirt, sunglasses indoors, engaging with event attendees
David Cabrera

Fashionable fun with friends

Woman poses in a ruffled white blouse and dark skirt, with plush toys in the background
David Cabrera

There were capybaras too

Woman in white corset top and black jacket at event, standing near large toy horse
David Cabrera

Dream party

